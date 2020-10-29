Yahoo Mobile releases its first smartphone, from ZTE

NEW YORK – Yahoo, part of Verizon Media, today unveiled its first-ever smartphone with the Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y on the Verizon Network, connecting consumers with a personalized experience with the Yahoo portfolio of brands that they love. Available today for $49.99, the new vibrant purple phone pairs Yahoo Mobile's unlimited plan, the lightning speeds of Verizon's powerful 4G LTE Network, with unparalleled access to the best in Yahoo's apps for the latest news, sports, finance, email and more.

"As the world continues to adapt to a new socially-distant normal, content and connectivity have become key for consumers who are craving new experiences and connections to the ones they love," said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. "With the launch of the Yahoo Mobile phone, we are bringing a unique and valuable offering to users with Yahoo's unified suite of products, trusted content, commerce and the reliability of Verizon's unparalleled network."

The launch of the Yahoo Mobile phone builds upon Verizon Media's mobile strategy of driving content and connectivity, and expands on the launch of Yahoo's unlimited phone service Yahoo Mobile this past March.

Yahoo Mobile phone features:

Customized with easy access to the best of Yahoo's apps. Pre-installed apps take up less device storage and are optimized for speed. The apps include: Yahoo Mail to stay up on your latest email, newsletters, coupons and discounts. Pairing your device with a Yahoo Mobile phone plan will automatically include Yahoo Mail Pro for ad-free email Yahoo News featuring 360 coverage and immersive experiences Yahoo Sports with live sports and new feature "Watch Together" - a way to live-stream free NFL games virtually with friends Yahoo Finance with live market video coverage Yahoo Weather with the latest weather updates and coronavirus cases in your area Yahoo Mobile app which manages your account and service plan

Brighter photos with the 8MP rear-camera dual flash and 5MP front-facing camera flash

A large 5.45-inch 720HD display matched with an easy-to-use interface providing a user-friendly experience

Android 10 operating system, 2660 mAh battery, and 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM deliver a smooth performance and longevity

Rear-fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock to deliver ultimate convenience

All for just $49.99

Pair your Yahoo phone with the Yahoo Mobile simple up-front and unlimited service plan including:

Unlimited text, talk and data1

Unlimited mobile hotspot2 for use with one connected device at a time

Yahoo Mail Pro for ad-free email

Account Pro for 24/7 Yahoo account customer service

On Verizon's 4G LTE Network

All for $39.99/month with no annual contract

The Yahoo Mobile phone and Yahoo Mobile unlimited plan are available in the U.S. today. Users can get more information by visiting yahoomobile.com. Additionally, consumers can now purchase the Yahoo Mobile service with the latest iPhone 12 and 12 Pro through the online store, with the iPhone Pro Max and 12 Mini set to be available in November. Later this year, Verizon's leading 5G nationwide network will also be included with all Yahoo Mobile plans and compatible devices.

Consumers who want to sign up for Yahoo Mobile but do not have a compatible phone, can qualify for the pre-loaded Yahoo Mobile phone for free. Check out yahoomobile.com/swap for more information.

1. In times of traffic, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic.

2. Mobile hotspot speeds capped at 5 Mbps

