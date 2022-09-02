WISPA president and CEO sets exit

WASHINGTON, DC – WISPA announces the departure of its President & CEO, Claude Aiken. Aiken's official last day at the association will be April 30, 2022.

"We are grateful for the four years in which he helped us grow and we wish Claude much success in the future. Claude has been a positive impact on WISPA and the thousands of innovators and entrepreneurs who are laser-focused on providing better connectivity across the world. Although Claude has elected to not renew his contract with WISPA, he will remain at WISPA until the end of April 2022 and has made himself available even after that. For that, we are thankful. Thank you, Claude." said Todd Harpest, WISPA Chairman.

Todd further added: "We hope to see many of you at WISPAMERICA 2022 (March 14-17) in New Orleans. This will be a great time to thank Claude for his service. Also, you will not want to miss the Broadband Billions Bootcamp on Monday (March 14), and learn about the newest industry advancements throughout the week."

Claude indicated that he has been grateful for the opportunity and thanked WISPA and its members for placing trust in the association and in his leadership.

"The future, of WISPA and its members, is bright. It continually amazes me how much our members can accomplish, and this role has been one of the greatest joys of my professional career. Incredible volunteer leaders and dedicated staff have come together to accomplish things that I couldn't have imagined possible when I first started in 2018," said Aiken.

WISPA has organized a search committee for a new President & CEO. Interested parties should send an email to the address [email protected] WISPA will continue to consult with Claude after his departure to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership.

WISPA