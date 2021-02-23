Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital Conference
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN Ecosystem
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Wi-Fi gets a dose of QoS

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/23/2021
Comment (0)

The Wi-Fi Alliance has kicked off a new certification program that brings a standardized approach to traffic prioritization when traffic demands exceed the available bandwidth on the network.

As a QoS-related step beyond Wi-Fi's traditional equal priority access approach, the new certification program centers on enabling Wi-Fi devices, applications and network managers to prioritize traffic flows, ensuring that traffic for real-time applications and services is inserted into queues with higher priority.

This new Wi-Fi QoS Management capability benefits all generations of Wi-Fi, including Wi-Fi 6, and can operate in all spectrum bands supported by Wi-Fi, including spectrum in the 6GHz band, Kevin Robinson, SVP of marketing for the Wi-Fi Alliance, explained in an email exchange with Light Reading.

The Wi-Fi Alliance said the QoS management capability aligns with IETF recommendations for QoS mapping, as it introduces two new technologies: Differentiated Service Code Point (DSCP) mapping and Mirrored Stream Classification Service (MSCS).

DSCP mapping is designed to align treatment between wired and wireless networks to ensure consistent QoS treatment between them. It also enables network managers to configure specific QoS policies. Meanwhile, the MSCS technology enables client devices to request the access point to apply specific QoS treatment of downlink IP data flows using QoS mirroring.

Specific applications that will be a good early fit for Wi-Fi QoS Management include those that require low jitter and low latency, including AR/VR, videoconferencing and online gaming, Robinson explained.

Wi-Fi QoS Management, he added, will generally benefit clients and access points. But app developers – particularly those involved with QoS-sensitive apps – and OS vendors are expected to use the new MSCS capability to enable an application to request specific QoS treatment.

An initial wave of Wi-Fi chips from Broadcom, Intel and Qualcomm Technologies are already certified and more are expected to be added to the mix now that the new QoS-focused certification program is available, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Other Wi-Fi ecosystem vendors touting support for the new QoS management element include AirTies, Assia, CommScope and ON Semiconductor.

The cable industry has been particularly partial to using Wi-Fi in metro networks and in the home, including inside some new wireless set-top boxes, along with support for specific enhancements and advancements to the standard.

CableLabs, for example, introduced a "Dual Channel Wi-Fi" open source project in 2019 to allocate dedicated channels for specific applications that require lots of bandwidth or low latencies. Rather than requiring all upstream and downstream traffic to flow over one channel, the Dual Channel Wi-Fi approach sets up one or more adjacent, downstream-only channels that can be configured for certain defined traffic types and apps such as OTT video.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE