Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Volkswagen inks 4G patent deal with Avanci

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/8/2022
Comment (0)

DALLAS, Texas – Avanci today announced that Volkswagen AG has expanded its existing relationship with the Avanci one-stop licensing marketplace to include 4G standard essential patents (SEPs).

“Volkswagen has been a valued Avanci licensee since 2019, and we are very pleased to have expanded our relationship to license Volkswagen 4G connected vehicles under the essential patents of the 49 patent owners participating in the Avanci marketplace,” said Kasim Alfalahi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avanci.

Avanci’s truly independent marketplace has transformed the way companies share technology by licensing intellectual property from many different patent holders in a single transaction, at low, fixed rates, paid once for the lifetime of the vehicle. By streamlining the technology sharing process, Avanci provides automotive manufacturers with an efficient and transparent way to access the wireless technology needed to bring their products online.

Avanci

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Eoptolink Launches 400G ZR and ZR+ Coherent Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Eoptolink Goes i-Temp for 100G PAM4 Optical Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
​​Telenor and Huawei Build Energy-efficient Antenna Showcase, Forging New Path to Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE