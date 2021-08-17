Vodafone taps Technicolor for a home Wi-Fi 6 boost

PARIS – Technicolor Connected Home (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) has partnered with Vodafone to deploy next-generation Wi-Fi 6-enabled Super Wi-Fi boosters with Alexa Built-in as part of the latest Vodafone Pro Broadband offering—Vodafone Pro Broadband with Alexa Built-in.

The Super Wi-Fi boosters represent a first in bringing Wi-Fi 6 to Vodafone's UK customer base, which is critical in providing high-quality broadband connectivity.

Leveraging pre-integrated Alexa Skills—as well as new unique skills—subscribers can use voice commands to set up guest networks, facilitate parental controls and streamline customer technical configurations. Until now, these have all been functions that have traditionally required complex manual adjustments to customer premises equipment (CPE).

This is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home's ongoing commitment to leveraging open and innovative technologies for NSPs around the world. The ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.

The new Super Wi-Fi boosters are available to purchase now.

