Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

VEON sees green shoots after tough 2020

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 2/18/2021
Comment (0)

VEON, the emerging-markets operator that counts Russia as its biggest market, signaled that business showed signs of recovery in the latter half of 2020 after a coronavirus-blighted performance in the first six months of the year.

The group said growth on a local currency basis returned in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020. "Encouragingly, almost all operations saw improved year-on-year trends in the quarter compared to [the third quarter of 2020], demonstrating resilience to COVID-19 restrictions across our markets," VEON said.

In Q4 2020, revenue increased by 1.4% in local currency terms, but on a reported basis fell by 11.3 % year-on-year to US$1.99 billion. Group EBITDA for the quarter was also up 0.8% in local currency terms, "led in particular by the strong double-digit EBITDA growth from Ukraine and Kazakhstan," but fell 11.6% on a reported basis to $826 million.

According to co-CEO Kaan Terzioğlu, group revenue in local currency terms increased by 5% in December alone despite the significant drop in roaming.

In 2020 as a whole, group revenue fell 10% on a reported basis to $7.98 billion while EBITDA dropped 18.1% to $3.45 billion. VEON noted that full-year results were in line with guidance.

Serkan Okandan, Group CFO, said VEON has introduced new financial guidance for 2021, which anticipates low to mid-single-digit local currency year-on-year growth in both group revenue and EBITDA and capex intensity of 22-23%.

Okandan added that VEON will not be paying a dividend for the full year 2020 in line with its previous guidance. "Our immediate focus remains on prioritizing network and digital investment," he said. He indicated that a dividend might be possible for 2021, as the group continues to improve its results, portfolio and capital structure, although he stressed that the final decision will be made later this year by the board.

Keeping trim

As previously indicated, VEON has already been streamlining its portfolio and has also concentrated more decision-making responsibilities at the local operating companies. For example, the group has appointed CTOs at the nine operating companies (opcos) that will remain after the planned sale of its Armenian business.

VEON had recognized that its "one-size-fits-all" approach to the regional opcos was not the best way to go in terms of determining local digital strategies. It now allows the country operations to set their own agenda based on their better understanding of the local market. Following the sale of its subsidiary in Armenia to Team LLC for $51 million, VEON will be present in Algeria, Bangladesh, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Co-CEO Sergi Herrero reiterated that VEON is constantly reviewing its portfolio. "We do that on a monthly basis. We are selling Armenia because we felt it was an operation where we were positioned to extract the maximum value," he said. Herrero also indicated that a decision will be made about the future of its Algerian business on July 1 this year.

Driving up 4G and setting towers free

VEON is maintaining a strong focus on the construction of its 4G network and said 38% of its total base is now served by 4G, with 80 million 4G subscribers out of a total subscriber base of 213.5 million. Total operational capex amounted to $1.89 billion in 2020, representing a capex intensity of 23.7% that was within guidance range.

Terzioğlu stressed that the aim is to increase 4G penetration to 70%-75%, although he did not provide a specific time frame.

He did expand on the group's plan to leverage its tower portfolio, which suggests that VEON is set to follow the example of Tier 1 operators such as Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Vodafone.

He described the group's portfolio of 50,000 towers as a "hidden" set of assets. The first step will be to establish dedicated business units in each country, with the aim of exploring the opportunities that these assets can generate for each individual market and for the group as a whole.

Herrero also stressed the ongoing focus on digital services and content to help drive growth. In Russia, for example, the group plans to retain its focus on three digital areas: FinTech, AdTech and entertainment. Beeline in Russia has already formed partnerships with Alpha Bank to sell co-branded services and with X5 Retail in the AdTech field. Beeline TV forms a core element of its entertainment strategy, meanwhile.

Other verticals include financial services, such as the JazzCash service in Pakistan; and e-commerce, with ShopUp in Bangladesh.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE