Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

UK could force Motorola to sell Airwave following competition probe

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 7/9/2021
Comment (0)

The UK's Emergency Services Network (ESN) is in a bit of a mess. Already well over budget and late by several years, the project has been overhauled a number of times and remains under close scrutiny by oversight bodies such as the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the National Audit Office (NAO).

Originally heralded as a modern-day replacement of the old-style TETRA-based Airwave network, and based on a shiny new LTE network from BT-owned EE, ESN now looks like an ongoing source of embarrassment for the UK's Home Office.

It had seemed that the situation could not get any worse. Then in June 2021, a PAC hearing of Home Office evidence confirmed that the project had been delayed even further – to 2026. It was originally supposed to go live in 2019.

Furthermore, questions are now being raised about the role of Motorola Solutions, which owns Airwave and is a key supplier for ESN. Kodiak, the push-to-talk unit of Motorola Solutions, is also providing the mission-critical PTT (MCPTT) application to enable essential mission-critical voice communications over the LTE network.

The UK government, the NAO and PAC have expressed concerns regarding Motorola's position and incentives to deliver ESN, given the continuing high profitability of the Airwave network. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is particularly concerned that Motorola could stand to make excess profits of about £1.2 billion (US$1.4 billion) in the period from 2020 to 2026 because of the extension of the Airwave contract.

The CMA said it is consulting on whether or not to launch a probe into Motorola and explore its dual role with Airwave and ESN. The regulator has identified two potential solutions that may, in principle, be available should a market investigation confirm its initial concerns: regulate Motorola's rate of return in relation to the Airwave network, or require Motorola to sell the Airwave network. The consultation will run until September 2, 2021.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said: "At the moment, Motorola is the only provider of critical mobile radio network services used by our emergency service workers and is involved in both the current and future set-up. We're worried that the company could be cashing in on its position, while taxpayers are left to foot the bill."

Motorola Solutions sent this statement:

"We are aware that the UK Competition and Markets Authority is consulting on whether to launch a market investigation into the Airwave network. As a trusted technology partner to the UK market for more than 50 years, Motorola Solutions remains committed to working with the Home Office to deliver mission-critical communications. This includes the Airwave network that UK emergency services rely upon every day, and the safe transition to next-generation technologies (Emergency Services Network)."

Mounting costs

At the PAC hearing in June, Charu Gorasia, director general, capabilities and resources at the Home Office, told PAC that the government pays about £450 million per year for Airwave. Gorasia said the "whole-life cost of the programme now stands at £11.2 billion" – that's £5 billion more than the £6.2 billion estimated in 2015.

Gorasia added that the "net present social value of the latest full business case is still very positive, at £773 million."

In a letter following the hearing, Matthew Rycroft, Permanent Secretary at the Home Office since March 2020, explained that the projected cost of the delay in the program is £650 million, made up of extending the Airwave contract (£450 million), lost benefits (£60 million), and ESN program running costs forecast at £140 million. He also slightly amended the whole-life cost of the project to £11.3 billion through to 2036/2037. ﻿

PAC attack

Meg Hillier, a member of parliament (MP) and chair of PAC, has become a regular critic of ESN's progress in recent years. At the hearing in June, she gave Rycroft a further grilling and demanded to know why the project had been pushed back again from 2025 to 2026.

"We have … been told repeatedly that 2025 was the absolute cut-off date for Airwave. How are you squaring a 2026 delivery with Airwave going in 2025?" she asked.

Hillier also said the June hearing was at least the 14th time that the Home Office had appeared before PAC to justify the latest ESN snafu. "We do not expect things to keep going so badly wrong time after time," she said.

Hillier also questioned Motorola's role: "Motorola has got a foot in both camps and is doing rather well out of this delay," she said.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Rycroft said he had been in talks with the chief executive of Motorola. "We need to ensure that they are putting their very best people on to this program to ensure that no one could make the allegation that you have hinted at, which is that they are seeking to go slower than they might because they are making money out of delay. It is really important that they demonstrate that that is not the case."

Rycroft said the Airwave system will be obsolete by around 2030, meaning that a move has to be made at some point this decade.

ESN progress to date

Rycroft told PAC that 70% of the ESN project has been implemented so far. He said new ESN handsets are currently being used by immigration enforcement, "and some ambulance services are using it as well."

Included in the remaining 30% is the Kodiak MCPTT application: ESN Beta followed by ESN Version 1.0. According to the government, ESN Version 1.0 is set to deliver all the public safety features and functionality required by the emergency services and first-responder community to start mass transition to ESN from Airwave.

Last September, it was reported that Samsung had provided 1,000 ESN Direct 1 handsets and was set to deliver 5,000 Direct 2 handsets. Davinson said at the time that the Direct 2 version of the ESN solution "actually includes most of the core capabilities that ESN requires," such as a working network, the Samsung device and SIM card to prioritize emergency services. The final core release, Prime, was scheduled for the second quarter of 2021.

EE, meanwhile, indicates on its website that it has built 600 new sites for emergency services coverage, "with more to come." It has also upgraded 19,000 of its existing sites for the ESN.

When asked by MP and PAC deputy chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown if he is "absolutely sure that this thing is going to work everywhere," Rycroft's response was less than encouraging, although he did indicate that ESN should be better than Airwave, eventually.

"I cannot give you that absolute assurance. What I can tell you is that it will work in significantly more places than the current system does, and that that alone will save lives — probably hundreds per year. That is a very significant rationale for continuing at pace with this program," Rycroft said.

Related posts

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE