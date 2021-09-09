Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

The Divide: New map shows 60M Americans lack Internet

Broadband World News Nicole Ferraro, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 9/9/2021
Comment (0)

On this episode, we hear from Eric Frank, CEO of LightBox, a real estate information and technology platform, on the company's new nationwide Internet connectivity map. While the FCC's most recent estimate shows 14.5 million Americans lacking Internet access, LightBox today puts that number at a much larger 60 million, or one in six Americans.

LightBox was able to produce its map by placing approximately 2 billion Wi-Fi access points on top of the company's national Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric: a dataset of geospatial info, addresses, occupancy classifications, and number of units within structures across the US.

According to LightBox, red indicates 'very poor connectivity,' orange means 'poor connectivity,' yellow is 'ok connectivity' and green is 'good connectivity.' White areas indicate locations with 'no connectivity detected.' Click here to explore the map. (Source: LightBox)
According to LightBox, red indicates "very poor connectivity," orange means "poor connectivity," yellow is "ok connectivity" and green is "good connectivity." White areas indicate locations with "no connectivity detected." Click here to explore the map.
(Source: LightBox)

Frank first spoke to Broadband World News in June about LightBox's work with the state of Georgia to produce a map showing 400,000 more locations lacking access than the FCC estimated. Now the company hopes its national map will allow it to work directly with the federal agency and other states on solving the digital divide.

We discuss the various data sources that went into producing the nationwide connectivity map, why it focuses on Internet connectivity instead of serviceability, and what more it reveals about the larger digital divide in the country.

Related episodes:

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News.

More Blogs from Broadband World News
AT&T will tap into OneWeb's satellite network to reach remote areas

OneWeb has locked in AT&T as a big-name customer as it pushes ahead with a plan provide global coverage via a constellation of hundreds of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

The Divide: MTA's Wanda Tankersley on Alaska's middle-mile problem

This week: Wanda Tankersley, COO at MTA, a telecom co-op in Alaska, talks about the state's unique middle-mile challenges, the company's AlCan ONE fiber project, and more.

Supply chain constraints won't slow down Frontier's fiber push – analyst

The markets for material and labor should catch up to demand, particularly by the time Frontier 'reaches its peak deployment cadence' for FTTP upgrades in the 2023-2025 timeframe, analyst predicts.

The Divide – Tackling the global broadband gap with aerial mapping

This week: Jennifer Alvarez, co-founder and CEO, Aurora Insight, and David Hartshorn, CEO of Geeks Without Frontiers, on their partnership to address the lack of reliable wireless broadband in underserved parts of the US and abroad.

More
