The Divide – Tackling the global broadband gap with aerial mapping

On this episode of The Divide, we hear from Jennifer Alvarez, co-founder and CEO at Aurora Insight, a company that measures the availability of spectrum and wireless networks in the rural US and abroad; as well as David Hartshorn, CEO of Geeks Without Frontiers, a nonprofit organization working to address the digital divide globally.

The two organizations have recently formed a partnership to tackle the lack of reliable wireless broadband in underserved parts of the US and abroad. We discuss the details and goals of that partnership, the challenges surrounding broadband mapping across the world, and more.

Related posts:

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News.