Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

TalkTalk on the block, as Toscafund makes a bid

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 10/8/2020
Comment (0)

The hedge fund Toscafund has made a £1.1 billion ($1.42 billion) buyout bid for UK telecoms and Internet company TalkTalk.

"The Board has considered the terms of the Proposal and has agreed to progress the Proposal further," said TalkTalk in a statement.

Toscafund, with $4 billion in funds under management, already owns a 29.09% stake in TalkTalk. Its chief executive Martin Hughes has the nickname "the Rottweiler" for his tenacity in forcing companies to change, and intends to take the company private.

Its chairman is Martin Gilbert, though, who as former CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management, and afterward joint CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, knows a thing about mergers.

The bid represented a 16.4% premium over TalkTalk's most recent closing price, valuing the telco at 97 pence a share. TalkTalk rejected a 135 pence per share offer from Toscafund last year,

By UK takeover rules, Toscafund has until November 5 to make a firm offer. The fate of the bid will largely rest on the decision of TalkTalk's executive chairman and founder, Charles Dunstone, who owns a comparable 29.85% chunk of the company.

The takeover bid comes at a time of consolidation in the UK telecoms market, after O2 and Virgin Media announced their intention to merge in a May statement by their respective owners, Telefónica and Liberty Global.

There has been speculation the Toscafund bid may provoke an offer from a telecoms giant such as Vodafone. With 4.2 million users, TalkTalk, with headquarters in Salford, is Britain's fourth-largest broadband company, making it an interesting asset for telcos seeking to challenge the £31 billion tie-up between O2 and Virgin Media.

However, the UK Competition and Markets Authority has signaled its desire to investigate the O2-Virgin Media tie-up. This suggests regulators may have the final word about just how far telco consolidation goes.

The low share price of European telecoms companies in 2020 has also seen private equity firms running the rule over providers like BT and the Netherlands' KPN. BT shares have dropped 41% since January, and TalkTalk's by a third.

The low cost has also led Hughes to believe the sell-off in telco stocks has gone too far, and there are now bargains to be had.

There are other reasons TalkTalk may be selling at a discount.

Ofcom's report on customer satisfaction found TalkTalk had the UK's lowest satisfaction scores out of home broadband providers, and its customers were less likely than average to recommend TalkTalk to a friend.

Only 44% of TalkTalk customers who made a complaint in 2018 or 2019 were satisfied by the response, which was the lowest score of any UK provider.

TalkTalk has seen three-quarters of its share price erode since the first half of 2015. In October 2015, the personal information of more than 150,000 of its customers was stolen in a data breach, including sensitive financial data for 15,000 people. It received a record £400,000 fine as a result, with its then chief executive, Dido Harding, stepping down shortly after. Harding is now head of the UK's COVID-19 track-and-trace program.

At the same time, TalkTalk's niche at the low end of the UK telecoms market may make it a beneficiary of an economic downturn after the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

Originally founded in 2003 as a subsidiary of Carphone Warehouse, it became a standalone company in 2010. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and a component of the FTSE250 index. It mainly uses BT's infrastructure to sell broadband.

If Hughes goes through with the offer in November, then there may be other acquisitions to follow.

Related posts:

— Pádraig Belton, contributing editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE