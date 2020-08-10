Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

T-Mobile expands fixed LTE to 20M households

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/8/2020
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Washington – What AT&T takes away, T-Mobile brings back. Following news that AT&T is discontinuing DSL home broadband in many communities, T-Mobile is massively expanding its Home Internet pilot service to give another option to an additional 20 million households in parts of 450 cities and towns — many in rural America — being abandoned by AT&T in the middle of a pandemic when connectivity has never been more important. With this move, the Un-carrier is also expanding its Home Internet pilot to non-T-Mobile customers in these areas.

T-Mobile has been piloting Home Internet on its LTE network, as the Un-carrier prepares to launch 5G Home Internet across the country. And it's clear the service is badly needed. 61 percent of rural households have no choice when it comes to high speed home broadband.

"We can't stand idly by while AT&T leaves potentially millions with fewer home Internet options at a time when our connection to the Internet is so vital — for work, remote school, connection with family and friends. That's why we're undertaking this massive expansion," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "The Carriers and the Cableopoly have consistently over-promised and under-delivered when it comes to broadband access. Thanks to our merger with Sprint, we can end this and give millions in underserved communities more choices and competition for high-speed home broadband."

T-Mobile Home Internet is just $50/month with AutoPay and features many of the same benefits that have made T-Mobile the fastest growing wireless provider for the past seven years:

  • Covid-proof: it's all self-installation so no need for installers to come to your home.
  • No hardware fees. $0 hardware lease with service.
  • Taxes and fees included.
  • No two-year contracts.
  • No maddening "introductory" price offers. What you pay at sign-up is what you'll pay as long as you have service.
  • No data caps.

T-Mobile Home Internet originally launched last year as an invite-only pilot for select T-Mobile customer households, including many in underserved and rural areas. Customer feedback should leave old-school ISPs quaking in their boots. Examples: customers give T-Mobile Home Internet an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 42, compared to -75 (that's a negative 75!) for their previous provider. 73 percent report saving money with T-Mobile Home Internet, and of those saving money, 78% report saving more than $20/month and more than 50% report saving more than $30 per month or $360 annually.

T-Mobile recently expanded the Home Internet pilot to non-T-Mobile customers in several Western Michigan counties including the Grand Rapids area. The reaction to the rollout paints a message that's crystal clear: consumers desperately want, or even NEED, better Internet access. It also provides T-Mobile the confidence for today's significant expansion.

The Home Internet pilot provides home broadband on the Un-carrier's LTE network. With additional capacity unlocked by the merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is preparing to put its massive network capacity to use, in part by launching 5G Home Internet nationwide, covering more than 50% of U.S. households within six years and providing a desperately needed alternative to incumbent cable and telco ISPs.

T-Mobile Home Internet service is available on a first-come, first-served basis based on equipment inventory and local network capacity, which is expanding all the time. For more information on T-Mobile Home Internet or to check availability for your home in these areas, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/isp.

List of New Cities & Towns:

Alabama

  • Jasper
  • Scottsboro
  • Alexander City
  • Fort Payne
  • Tuscaloosa
  • Birmingham-Hoover
  • Montgomery
  • Gadsden
  • Troy
  • Auburn-Opelika
  • Atmore
  • Dothan
  • Huntsville
  • Selma
  • Talladega-Sylacauga
  • Cullman
  • Daphne-Fairhope-Foley
  • Mobile
  • Decatur
  • Florence-Muscle Shoals
  • Anniston-Oxford
  • Albertville
  • Eufaula

Arkansas

  • Camden
  • Paragould
  • Jonesboro
  • Pine Bluff
  • Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers
  • Batesville
  • Hot Springs
  • Helena-West Helena
  • Arkadelphia
  • El Dorado
  • Magnolia
  • Hope
  • Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway
  • Russellville
  • Searcy
  • Blytheville
  • Forrest City
  • Malvern
  • Fort Smith

California

  • Eureka-Arcata
  • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
  • San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley
  • Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
  • Salinas
  • Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom
  • San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad
  • Vallejo
  • Bakersfield
  • San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles
  • Susanville
  • Merced
  • Stockton
  • Chico
  • Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario
  • Fresno
  • Santa Rosa-Petaluma
  • Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura
  • Santa Maria-Santa Barbara
  • Modesto
  • Redding

Florida

  • Panama City
  • Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Jacksonville
  • Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
  • The Villages
  • Gainesville
  • Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
  • Tallahassee
  • Lakeland-Winter Haven
  • Key West
  • Port St. Lucie
  • Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent
  • Sebastian-Vero Beach
  • Clewiston
  • Homosassa Springs
  • Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach
  • Ocala
  • Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin
  • Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville

Georgia

  • Americus
  • Jesup
  • Statesboro
  • Douglas
  • Thomasville
  • Dublin
  • Waycross
  • Bainbridge
  • Vidalia
  • Milledgeville
  • Cordele
  • Dalton
  • Savannah
  • Albany
  • Hinesville
  • Macon-Bibb County
  • Moultrie
  • Rome
  • Athens-Clarke County
  • St. Marys
  • Jefferson
  • Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta
  • Brunswick
  • Thomaston
  • Cornelia
  • Valdosta
  • Gainesville
  • Cedartown
  • Warner Robins
  • Columbus
  • LaGrange
  • Augusta-Richmond County

Iowa

  • Davenport-Moline-Rock Island

Illinois

  • Sterling
  • Mount Vernon
  • Decatur
  • Galesburg
  • Centralia
  • Bloomington
  • Carbondale-Marion
  • Peoria
  • Rockford
  • Springfield
  • Lincoln
  • Pontiac
  • Rochelle
  • Champaign-Urbana
  • Kankakee
  • Dixon
  • Jacksonville
  • Danville
  • Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
  • Quincy

Indiana

  • Plymouth
  • Logansport
  • Peru
  • Huntington
  • Fort Wayne
  • Kendallville
  • Bedford
  • North Vernon
  • Madison
  • Washington
  • Jasper
  • Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
  • Columbus
  • Wabash
  • Bloomington
  • Angola
  • Kokomo
  • Michigan City-La Porte
  • Vincennes
  • Elkhart-Goshen
  • Auburn
  • Decatur
  • Terre Haute
  • Lafayette-West Lafayette
  • Muncie
  • Evansville
  • South Bend-Mishawaka

Kansas

  • Parsons
  • Garden City
  • Great Bend
  • Pittsburg
  • Emporia
  • Coffeyville
  • Lawrence
  • Wichita
  • Topeka
  • Atchison
  • Salina
  • Liberal
  • Dodge City
  • Manhattan
  • McPherson
  • Ottawa

Kentucky

  • Madisonville
  • Mount Sterling
  • Middlesborough
  • Central City
  • Mayfield
  • Maysville
  • Lexington-Fayette
  • Murray
  • Owensboro
  • London
  • Elizabethtown-Fort Knox
  • Frankfort
  • Richmond-Berea
  • Bardstown
  • Paducah
  • Louisville/Jefferson County

Louisiana

  • Minden
  • New Orleans-Metairie
  • Baton Rouge
  • Bogalusa
  • Alexandria
  • Hammond
  • Shreveport-Bossier City
  • Natchitoches
  • Lake Charles
  • Houma-Thibodaux
  • Lafayette
  • Morgan City
  • Monroe
  • Opelousas
  • Jennings
  • Fort Polk South
  • DeRidder

Michigan

  • Marquette
  • Kalamazoo-Portage
  • Jackson
  • Monroe
  • Grand Rapids-Kentwood
  • Lansing-East Lansing
  • Flint
  • Sturgis
  • Houghton
  • Ludington
  • Adrian
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Battle Creek
  • Saginaw
  • Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
  • Bay City
  • Ann Arbor
  • Muskegon
  • Escanaba
  • Holland
  • Midland
  • Hillsdale
  • Sault Ste. Marie
  • Niles
  • Alma
  • Traverse City
  • Cadillac
  • Coldwater
  • Iron Mountain

Minnesota

  • Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Missouri

  • Farmington
  • Kirksville
  • Moberly
  • Sikeston
  • Kennett
  • Poplar Bluff
  • Marshall
  • Jefferson City
  • Maryville
  • Columbia
  • Sedalia
  • Hannibal
  • Springfield
  • Warrensburg
  • Mexico
  • Joplin
  • Lebanon
  • Cape Girardeau
  • St. Louis
  • Kansas City
  • St. Joseph

Mississippi

  • Meridian
  • Clarksdale
  • Starkville
  • Brookhaven
  • Jackson
  • Oxford
  • Laurel
  • Columbus
  • Corinth
  • Grenada
  • Indianola
  • Cleveland
  • Tupelo
  • McComb
  • Greenville
  • Hattiesburg
  • West Point
  • Vicksburg
  • Greenwood
  • Gulfport-Biloxi
  • Natchez

North Carolina

  • Marion
  • Rockingham
  • Winston-Salem
  • Wilmington
  • Goldsboro
  • Roanoke Rapids
  • North Wilkesboro
  • Albemarle
  • Kinston
  • Laurinburg
  • Fayetteville
  • Durham-Chapel Hill
  • Greensboro-High Point
  • Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton
  • Lumberton
  • Burlington
  • Jacksonville
  • Brevard
  • Raleigh-Cary
  • Shelby
  • Asheville
  • Boone
  • Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

New Mexico

  • Las Cruces
  • Hobbs

Nevada

  • Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise
  • Pahrump
  • Fallon
  • Elko
  • Carson City
  • Reno

Ohio

  • Jackson
  • Athens
  • Cambridge
  • Coshocton
  • Portsmouth
  • Findlay
  • Chillicothe
  • Marietta
  • Bucyrus-Galion
  • Akron
  • Cleveland-Elyria
  • Dayton-Kettering
  • Columbus
  • Zanesville
  • Canton-Massillon
  • Toledo
  • Sandusky
  • Ashtabula
  • Norwalk
  • Tiffin
  • Washington Court House
  • Greenville
  • Wilmington
  • Salem
  • Wooster
  • Cincinnati
  • Youngstown-Warren-Boardman

Oklahoma

  • Guymon
  • Elk City
  • Duncan
  • McAlester
  • Stillwater
  • Enid
  • Ada
  • Tulsa
  • Woodward
  • Tahlequah
  • Altus
  • Oklahoma City
  • Weatherford
  • Muskogee
  • Lawton
  • Durant
  • Ardmore
  • Bartlesville
  • Ponca City
  • Shawnee
  • Miami

Pennsylvania

  • Pittsburgh
  • New Castle

South Carolina

  • Greenwood
  • Orangeburg
  • Charleston-North Charleston
  • Bennettsville
  • Spartanburg
  • Greenville-Anderson
  • Columbia
  • Union
  • Sumter
  • Seneca
  • Florence
  • Newberry
  • Gaffney
  • Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

Tennessee

  • Jackson
  • Martin
  • Dyersburg
  • Brownsville
  • Paris
  • Greeneville
  • Johnson City
  • Knoxville
  • Athens
  • Union City
  • Lawrenceburg
  • Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin
  • Crossville
  • McMinnville
  • Newport
  • Morristown
  • Lewisburg
  • Cleveland
  • Chattanooga
  • Clarksville
  • Memphis
  • Kingsport-Bristol

Texas

  • Eagle Pass
  • Borger
  • Levelland
  • Plainview
  • Zapata
  • Lubbock
  • Del Rio
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Kingsville
  • Laredo
  • Brownsville-Harlingen
  • Rio Grande City-Roma
  • Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
  • El Paso
  • Waco
  • Jacksonville
  • McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
  • Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Beaumont-Port Arthur
  • Pecos
  • Victoria
  • Wichita Falls
  • San Antonio-New Braunfels
  • Beeville
  • Brenham
  • Tyler
  • Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
  • Longview
  • Lufkin
  • Corpus Christi
  • Sweetwater
  • Killeen-Temple
  • Alice
  • Huntsville
  • Paris
  • Nacogdoches
  • Hereford
  • Snyder
  • Fredericksburg
  • Pampa
  • Odessa
  • Amarillo
  • Pearsall
  • Bay City
  • Gainesville
  • Vernon
  • Big Spring
  • Abilene
  • Texarkana

Virginia

  • Danville

Wisconsin

  • Appleton
  • Green Bay
  • Beaver Dam
  • Manitowoc
  • Fond du Lac
  • Janesville-Beloit
  • Milwaukee-Waukesha
  • Oshkosh-Neenah
  • Stevens Point
  • Eau Claire
  • Watertown-Fort Atkinson
  • Racine
  • Menomonie
  • Madison
  • Whitewater
  • La Crosse-Onalaska

West Virginia

  • Parkersburg-Vienna
  • Huntington-Ashland
  • Point Pleasant
  • Weirton-Steubenville
  • Wheeling

During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Sales tax & regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. Qualifying account and credit approval required. For use only with T-Mobile LTE Wi-Fi Gateway for in-home use at location provided at activation. If canceling service, return gateway or pay $207. Video streaming resolution depends on available speeds. Without AutoPay, $5 more. May not be reflected on 1st bill. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for network management details.

T-Mobile

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE