Strategic Wireless nabs towers in Louisiana and Wisconsin

COSTA MESA, Calif. – Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Funds Management, LLC ("Strategic Wireless") announced today that through its affiliate, SWI Funds Tower Holdings, LLC, it has completed the acquisition of two separate portfolios consisting of cell towers, real estate and other related assets located in Louisiana and Wisconsin.

Most recently, the company acquired a tower portfolio located in several desirable recreational locations throughout Wisconsin. The Wisconsin acquisition comes on the heels of the acquisition of a tower portfolio located in the greater New Orleans metropolitan area that was acquired in early October.

Jerry Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Wireless, stated, "These acquisitions help to further diversify our expanding collection of high-quality, essential telecommunications infrastructure assets in new operating territories."

The majority of rental revenues are derived from both national and regional wireless carriers namely AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular who utilize the infrastructure to support their wireless networks. Many of the towers have capacity to support additional broadband or broadband-equivalent tenants. Management believes that the combination of lease-up and 5G enhancements from existing tenants may provide significant upside and value creation.

Kalil & Co., Inc. based in Tucson, AZ represented the Seller in the Wisconsin portfolio transaction.

Tower Advisors, LLC based in Safety Harbor, FL represented the Seller in the Louisiana portfolio transaction.

Strategic Wireless