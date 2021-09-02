Standing Rock to use BEC for 2.5GHz FWA

RICHARDSON, Texas – BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband solutions, announced that Standing Rock Telecommunications selected BEC for its 2.5 GHz Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployments.

The 2.5 GHz Rural Tribe Window, a first-of-its-kind initiative that gave federally recognized rural Native American Tribes a "priority window" to apply for licenses that allow them to obtain and use this 2.5 GHz spectrum. Standing Rock is one of the first applicants to receive their license grants and start deployments.

Rock Wireless, a division of Standing Rock Telecom and the first tribally-owned wireless telecommunications company in the nation, will rely on this spectrum to provide wireless service for K-12 education, residential, and businesses across the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation and surrounding communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how critical internet connectivity is to daily life. This prized Mid-band spectrum will play a critical step in expanding broadband access in these communities.

Rock Wireless selected the BEC MX-210NP R7-Q, the ultra-compact router delivers hassle-free subscriber self-installation to reduce costs and speed up deployments with robust connectivity over LTE Band 41. Subscribers will enjoy the benefits of a feature-rich solution capable of supporting advanced services with multiple Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, high-powered Wi-Fi, and Power over Ethernet (PoE).

"We have been very pleased with the network performance of the BEC equipment and value them as a partner for their quality and excellent customer support," said Fred McLaughlin, General Manager of Standing Rock Telecom.

"BEC is thrilled to support Rock Wireless with this unique opportunity," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing. "We share the same vision for reliable high-speed broadband connectivity to under-served rural communities."

Standing Rock Telecommunications