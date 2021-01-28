Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Smartphone market ends 2020 on a high note – Omdia

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 1/28/2021
Comment (0)

The global smartphone market experienced a fairly torrid first six months of 2020 as a result of measures adopted to stop the spread of COVID-19, but it seems that the situation improved significantly in the latter half of the year.

According to latest figures from research and consultancy firm Omdia, a sister company of Light Reading, the smartphone market grew 4.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2020 – the first time since Q3 2019 that the smartphone market has achieved year-on-year growth in a quarter.

Global shipments reached 381.1 million units in the final quarter of last year – up from 364 million units in Q4 2019. Compared to Q3 2020, shipments increased 6.7% from 357.3 million units.

In the year as a whole, shipments reached 1.294 billion units, down 6.7% from the 1.387 billion units shipped in 2019.

Huawei drops out of top five in Q4

In terms of the ranking of smartphone manufacturers, Omdia said Huawei dropped out of the top five in Q4 2020 because of the ongoing impact of US sanctions. For the quarter, Huawei's shipments fell 42.9% year-on-year to 32 million units.

For the year, Huawei also lost the second spot to Apple after its shipments declined 21.6%, from 240.6 million units in 2019 to 188.7 million units in 2020.

Table 1: Smartphone shipments

Rank OEM 2020 2019 YoY
Shipment (m) M/S Shipment (m) M/S
1 Samsung 257 20% 294 21% -12.80%
2 Apple 204 16% 195 17% 4.60%
3 Huawei 189 15% 241 14% -21.60%
4 Xiaomi 148 11% 124 9% 19.60%
5 vivo 108 8% 105 8% 2.50%
6 Oppo 105 8% 111 8% -5.00%
7 Realme 39 3% 25 3% 55.90%
8 Motorola 33 3% 37 2% -9.70%
9 LG 30 2% 34 2% -12.00%
10 Tecno 23 2% 16 1% 42.00%
Others 158 12% 205 15% -22.90%
Total 1,294 100% 1,387 100% -6.70%
Source: Omdia.

The China-based vendor sold off its Honor sub-brand in Q4 2020. It recently denied what it described as "unsubstantiated rumors" about the possible sale of its flagship smartphone brands Pro and Mate.

LG Electronics also continues to struggle: The South Korean manufacturer remains in ninth place in both the 12-month and Q4 rankings. It is now considering what to do with its loss-making mobile communications business after efforts to shake up the unit appear to have been unsuccessful.

Apple and Samsung continue to dominate the rankings, meanwhile, with the South Korean vendor topping the annual ranking and Apple in first place for Q4 2020.

Apple, of course, benefited from the launch of the first 5G-enabled iPhone, which Omdia noted was "critical in helping Apple generate a modest year-on-year growth." In the quarter, it shipped 84.5 million units, up 20.5% compared to Q4 2019. For the year, Apple shipped 204 million units or 4.6% more than in 2019.

Samsung shipped 62.2 million units in Q4 2020, down 11.1% compared to Q4 2019. Samsung's annual shipments fell 12.8% to 257 million units, which Omdia said is the lowest volume since 2013.

"The pandemic had a significant impact on Samsung in Q1 and Q2 of last year, leaving the company too big a hill to climb to exit the year in positive territory, compared to 2019. Samsung could also not sustain momentum from a positive Q3 2020 into Q4," Omdia observed.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

As for the remaining top-five vendors, Omdia noted that China's Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo are beneficiaries of Huawei's "challenging 2020."

Xiaomi reached third place in Q4 2020, shipping 47.2 million units – up 44.5% compared to Q4 2019. For the year, the company shipped 148.3 million units, "the biggest shipments ever for Xiaomi," Omdia said. Compared to 2019, Xiaomi was able to increase unit shipments by 19.6% to 148 million and was in fourth place.

"The company continues to inch closer to the 50 million units per quarter mark, which has only been breached by Samsung, Apple and Huawei in recent quarters," Omdia added.

Oppo and Vivo battled for fourth place in the quarter, with Vivo shipping 34.5 million units – slightly more than the 34.1 million units Oppo shipped in Q4 2020. "Both companies grew quarterly shipments significantly compared to Q4 2019 – Oppo grew 32.1% and Vivo 40.8% year-over-year," Omdia said.

For the year, fifth-placed Vivo shipped 107.9 million units, 2.5% more than the 105.2 million units in 2019. Oppo, on the other hand, saw shipments decline 5% from 110.5 million units in 2019 to 105 million units in 2020.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE