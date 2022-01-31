Sandvine's CSO warns of terabit 'power' users





Samir Marwaha, chief strategy officer for Sandvine, joins the Light Reading podcast to share insights into consumption of Internet data from Sandvine's Global Internet Phenomena Report.

For this report, Sandvine surveyed about 160 fixed, mobile and satellite service providers to gain a better understanding of Internet data usage, applications, security and more.

"In the pandemic, we have a lot more 'power users' and the definition of power users continues to change. We have a lot more terabit users, people using terabytes a month, which was inconceivable a few years ago. In North America, about 30% of networks have people using about 3TB a month," says Marwaha.

Power users' in-application usage of Zoom, games, videos and more averages five hours a day, he adds, which "is a huge increase in terms of amount of hours spent in applications."

Here are just a few things covered in this podcast episode:

Report methodology and respondents' demographics (01:36)

Data usage behavior of "power users" (02:48)

Impact of video usage on fixed and mobile networks (06:44)

Impact of Big 6 tech companies on service providers' networks (08:59)

Application complexity (12:35)

Responsibility of measuring traffic (15:55)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading