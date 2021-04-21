Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Rogers blames Ericsson software upgrade for wireless outage

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/21/2021
Comment (0)

Rogers Communications is blaming a glitch tied to an Ericsson software upgrade as the root cause for widrespread mobile service outages it suffered on Monday. The software update affected a piece of equipment in the central part of the Rogers' wireless network, leading to "intermittent congestion" and other service issues for many mobile customers across Canada, the company said.

In addition to apologizing for the snafu, Rogers said it will automatically apply a credit on May bills for wireless customers impacted by the outage.

"We’re undertaking an in-depth review in partnership with Ericsson," Rogers said in an online message posted Tuesday and expanded upon in a series of tweets. "We know this was related to an Ericsson software upgrade that caused devices to be disconnected from our network. We will use the findings of that review to help prevent similar issues from happening again. Again, we offer our sincere apologies and will work hard to earn back your trust."

Rogers, which is in the process of merging with fellow Canadian mobile and cable operator Shaw Communications, said full services are restored, including data, SMS and voice calls.

"Yesterday’s events did not meet the level of service we strive to provide to our customers," Rogers CTO Jorge Fernandes said in another online post that also touched on the root cause of the wireless network snafu.

Q1 snapshot

Rogers posted Q1 2021 results Wednesday. It added 44,000 net wireless postpaid subs in the quarter, for a total of 9.72 million. Rogers also posted a net loss of 56,000 prepaid mobile subs, ending the quarter with 1.2 million.

Total wireless revenues were down 6%, to C$1.6 billion (US$1.28 billion), with Rogers attributing the dip to lower roaming revenue due to pandemic-driven travel restrictions, an uptick in adoption of the company's "Infinite" unlimited data plans, and an increased use of home Wi-Fi that also ties back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE