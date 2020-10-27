Rock Mountain Capital group invests in GeoLinks

CAMARILLO, Calif. – GeoLinks, the fastest growing telecommunications company in California, today announced it has secured a significant minority investment from a group led by Rock Mountain Capital (RMC). The investment will power GeoLinks' accelerated network expansion plans, amplify funding for strategic acquisitions and streamline internal growth and operations.

The investment comes at a time when the company is in the process of deploying its revolutionary ClearFiber+ technology across one of the fastest growing fixed wireless networks in the nation. Capable of connecting businesses and anchors institutions to multigigabit networks in less than 10 days, GeoLinks owns exclusive rights to utilize the technology platform in key spectrum bands throughout the United States. Together with its recent acquisition of network assets and 5G spectrum licenses from TPx Communications, GeoLinks owns the largest coverage area of any single provider in California. Combined with its existing position as one of the fastest growing private companies in America, the company is poised for exponential growth over the next year.

Bank Street Group served as exclusive financial advisor to GeoLinks in connection with this transaction.

GeoLinks