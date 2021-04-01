Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Redzone finishes fixed wireless buildout for remote school

1/4/2021
Comment (0)

ROCKLAND, Maine – Redzone Wireless, LLC, a Maine-based broadband service provider, announces the completion of construction to bring free broadband to hundreds of underserved Maine families to power remote learning, and True Broadband access to more than 10,000 additional homes and businesses

Redzone Wireless was selected to receive federal CARES Act funds, administered by the Maine Department of Education and ConnectME to expand and upgrade broadband infrastructure in 18 regional areas by the end of December to provide 50 Mbps broadband to 209 student and teacher locations.

"Redzone is pleased to announce completion of this extraordinary initiative to reach more Maine students with expanded broadband infrastructure, upgraded wireless technology & fiber capacity in record time," said Jim McKenna, Redzone Wireless CEO. "This program was a real catalyst to further accelerate efforts to address Maine's digital divide and broadband affordability gaps."

6 New Fixed Wireless Broadband Sites Completed

Redzone completed fixed wireless broadband infrastructure construction on 6 new towers in the following communities: Bucksfield, Charleston, Dexter, Dresden,and Lincoln (2). These new sites collectively expand broadband access to over 10,000 Maine homes and businesses.

12 Existing Fixed Wireless Broadband Sites Upgraded

Upgraded broadband infrastructure was also completed on existing towers located in the following communities: Augusta, Belfast, Caribou, Morrill, Frankfort, Livermore, Rumford, Machias, Orrington, Jefferson, Sanford, and Union. These tower site upgrades increased total data capacity and coverage which will benefit thousands of broadband users across Maine.

Broadband infrastructure development began in early November, with new construction and upgrades completed by December 30th. Service installations at qualified student locations began in late December and continue into the month of January.

Maine student or teacher households without 25 Mbps broadband service located within areas approved for the program should apply as soon as possible for a Free connection online at www.redzonewireless.com/cares or call 207-596-5700 M-F for additional information. Program enrollment will continue throughout the month of January.

"Initial response to this Maine student broadband program has been excellent, highlighting Maine's widespread need for both expanded broadband access and affordability," said Michael Forcillo, Redzone Executive Vice President. "Considering the urgency for remote learning prompted by the ongoing pandemic, it's not surprising that hundreds of program applications have been received from areas all across the state."

Redzone Wireless

