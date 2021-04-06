RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch boot up gaming-optimized Wi-Fi product

PRINCETON, N.J. – RCN, Grande and Wave and enTouch, award-winning providers of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services, today announced the availability of their new Pro Gaming WiFi service. Powered by NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 Router, paired with RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch's ultra-high-speed internet, it offers even more flexibility to home entertainment options, delivering a better gaming, streaming and video conferencing experience for residential customers. Packed with advanced gaming features, Nighthawk Pro Gaming router with WiFi 6 enables the capability for more devices to connect and stream simultaneously, with optimal speed and reliability, and efficiently packing and scheduling data.

More than 214 million people in the U.S. play video games, making gaming one of the fastest growing entertainment sectors today. Bandwidth and strong connectivity are essential for any level of gamer and with Pro Gaming WiFi, users can expect an optimal experience.

The WiFi 6 dual-band router delivers faster, more reliable connections with 4X increased capacity and low latency. Boasting a powerful tri-core 1.5GHz processor, the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 router supports more devices for better gaming, 4K streaming, surfing and more, while boosting your wireless, wired and USB performance. Unique DumaOS software enables customers to tailor their connection and lower latency for optimal ping – a game-changer in accommodating the uptick in bandwidth that comes with having everybody at home, all using the same connection for work, school, and entertainment.

With existing options for both Standard WiFi, and Enhanced Whole Home WiFi, the addition of NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 router offers yet another solution to meet customer needs, reinforcing the organization's commitment to giving customers what they want.

Residential customers across the RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch footprint can sign-up for the companies' Pro Gaming WiFi for just $12.95 per month.

RCN

Grande Communications

enTouch