Podcast: The Divide – Internet Society Foundation aims to bolster broadband with global grants

6/17/2021


On this episode, we hear from Sarah Armstrong, executive director of the Internet Society Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization founded in 2019 to support the Internet Society's vision of an open Internet for everyone, everywhere.

The Internet Society Foundation is currently reviewing a round of grant applications from entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, Senegal and Colombia for local digital literacy and Internet adoption initiatives. Winners are eligible for grants of $150,000 each for projects lasting up to 24 months.

We discuss the Internet Society Foundation's work to tackle the digital divide and the various challenges to broadband access and adoption around the world, and how the organization is using its "SCILLS" grant program to promote education and economic growth through community-led Internet initiatives.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading

