4G/3G/WiFi

Podcast: The Divide – How Kajeet keeps kids and communities connected

7/15/2021


On this episode, we hear from Dominic Marcellino, director of strategy and business development for Kajeet: a provider of Internet connectivity services for students, enterprises and state and local governments, working with all major wireless carriers in the US.

Kajeet recently partnered with the city of Williamsburg, Virginia, on a six-month pilot program to deliver free Internet access. We discuss the details of that partnership and other ways Kajeet is teaming up with cities, schools and libraries to better connect communities, the challenges to forming municipal partnerships and more.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading

