Podcast – The Divide: How Starry connects cord cutters and the underserved





On this episode of The Divide, we hear from Virginia Lam Abrams, senior vice president of Government Affairs and Strategic Advancement at the alternative broadband provider Starry.

Currently live in five major cities, Starry sets itself apart as a hybrid fiber-wireless provider that uses fixed-wireless technology for last-mile connections.

We discuss Starry's overall rollout model and "customer-first" approach, how the company is bringing affordable broadband to people living in public housing and the "basket of solutions" needed at the policy level to end the digital divide.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading