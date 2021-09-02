Plume's OpenSync connects with Wi-Fi 6 CPE

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Together with leading Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) partners––ADTRAN, Askey, CIG, Hitron, Kaon, Sagemcom, Sercomm, Technicolor, and Zyxel Communications––Smart Home Services pioneer Plume, today announced the availability of over 20 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) CPEs fully supported by OpenSync. In fully optimizing the latest specification updates and enhancements, OpenSync has become the most broadly supported open-source silicon-to-cloud framework for Wi-Fi 6 globally.

The initial list of world-leading CPE providers who are launching Wi-Fi 6 CPEs with OpenSync includes:

ADTRAN: SDG-814-v6 Gateway––available now

Askey: RT5010 Router––available now

CIG: WF-194C4 Extender, WF-194C8 Access Point, WF-188 Extender––available 2Q 2021

Hitron: OS2210 Extender––available 2Q 2021

Kaon: AR1344E Extender, CG3000S Gateway––available 2Q 2021

Sagemcom: Fast3896 Gateway, Fast568x Gateway, Fast567x Gateway, Fast538x Gateway, Fast528x Router, Fast266 Extender, Fast288 Extender, Fast69x Extender––available 2Q 2021

Sercomm: RP562B Extender, DG4244 Gateway––available 2Q 2021

Technicolor: OWA3111 Extender––available 2Q 2021

Zyxel: EX5510 Gateway, EX3510 Gateway, WX3310 Extender––available 2Q 2021

Plume designed SuperPod with Wi-Fi 6––available 2Q 2021

All CPEs come pre-integrated with OpenSync and provide out-of-the-box access to Plume's Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform––including the HomePass, Haystack and Harvest service suites. Leveraging OpenSync, and actively managed by the Plume Cloud, over 150 Communications Service Providers (CSPs) serve personalized smart home experiences today to more than 22 million homes worldwide.

Plume