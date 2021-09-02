Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Plume's OpenSync connects with Wi-Fi 6 CPE

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/9/2021
Comment (0)

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Together with leading Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) partners––ADTRAN, Askey, CIG, Hitron, Kaon, Sagemcom, Sercomm, Technicolor, and Zyxel Communications––Smart Home Services pioneer Plume, today announced the availability of over 20 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) CPEs fully supported by OpenSync. In fully optimizing the latest specification updates and enhancements, OpenSync has become the most broadly supported open-source silicon-to-cloud framework for Wi-Fi 6 globally.

The initial list of world-leading CPE providers who are launching Wi-Fi 6 CPEs with OpenSync includes:

  • ADTRAN: SDG-814-v6 Gateway––available now
  • Askey: RT5010 Router––available now
  • CIG: WF-194C4 Extender, WF-194C8 Access Point, WF-188 Extender––available 2Q 2021
  • Hitron: OS2210 Extender––available 2Q 2021
  • Kaon: AR1344E Extender, CG3000S Gateway––available 2Q 2021
  • Sagemcom: Fast3896 Gateway, Fast568x Gateway, Fast567x Gateway, Fast538x Gateway, Fast528x Router, Fast266 Extender, Fast288 Extender, Fast69x Extender––available 2Q 2021
  • Sercomm: RP562B Extender, DG4244 Gateway––available 2Q 2021
  • Technicolor: OWA3111 Extender––available 2Q 2021
  • Zyxel: EX5510 Gateway, EX3510 Gateway, WX3310 Extender––available 2Q 2021
  • Plume designed SuperPod with Wi-Fi 6––available 2Q 2021

All CPEs come pre-integrated with OpenSync and provide out-of-the-box access to Plume's Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform––including the HomePass, Haystack and Harvest service suites. Leveraging OpenSync, and actively managed by the Plume Cloud, over 150 Communications Service Providers (CSPs) serve personalized smart home experiences today to more than 22 million homes worldwide.

Plume

