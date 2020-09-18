Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Nextlink to launch fixed wireless with Google, Nokia in CBRS winnings

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/18/2020
Comment (0)

HUDSON OAKS, Texas – Nextlink Internet was one of the top investors in the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) recent auction of "CBRS" airwaves licenses, which will enable the company to more effectively deliver high-speed broadband and voice services to more subscribers in small towns and rural areas of 11 U.S. states: Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming.

The FCC announced the Citizen's Band Radio Service (CBRS) auction results on September 2, and a legal "quiet period" expired on September 17.

AMG Technology Investment Group, LLC, which does business as Nextlink Internet, invested $28.4 million to win a total of 1,072 Priority Access Licenses (PALs) covering 491 counties in 11 states. AMG was ranked third in the number of licenses won; third in the number of markets covered; and ninth in invested capital.

With access to these licensed airwaves, the company will be able to reach over 14 million people across rural America.

"Nextlink Internet is striving to become the top internet service provider in small towns and rural markets across the Central USA, and the licenses we've just won will enable us to reach more customers with advanced, interference-free broadband services," said Bill Baker, CEO of Nextlink Internet.

Following a regulatory process that lasted more than five years, the FCC recently opened access to the Citizens Broadband Radio Service spectrum band (CBRS, 3550-3700 MHz), a previously under-utilized swath of airwaves that are well-suited for delivering high-speed internet services via fixed-wireless network technology.

Ted Osborn, Nextlink Internet's SVP of Strategy & Regulatory Affairs, applauded the FCC for the ground-breaking approach it took in the CBRS matter, which resulted in a record number of diverse auction bidders, many of them serving small communities like Nextlink. "This is truly the 'Innovation Band,' and we look forward to fulfilling the commissions' goal of expanding internet access in under-served areas," Osborn said.

Nextlink is already working with two major players in the tech and telecom industry to expand and upgrade its networks using the CBRS airwaves. Google is providing both its Spectrum Access System (SAS) to deliver maximum spectrum availability, and its browser-based Network Planner, to increase the efficiency of network operations; and Nokia is providing advanced Long-Term Evolution (LTE) hardware solutions.

Preston Marshall, Engineering Director at Google and Chairman of the CBRS Alliance, said, "Google has supported CBRS and spectrum sharing alongside other industry leaders for years, and we're delighted to work with Nextlink, an innovative and capable operator, as they put CBRS spectrum to use across America's heartland."

John Harrington, SVP, U.S. Major Accounts at Nokia, said, "In addition to making the right technology choices, the right spectrum strategy is critical for service providers to deliver high-speed internet to underserved communities. Nextlink has put the right pieces in place, and we applaud its commitment to expanding its footprint with CBRS. Our partnership with Nextlink and our expertise in deploying LTE-based solutions in shared spectrum will give more people and businesses access to telehealth, remote learning, expanded sales presence, and more."

Nextlink Internet

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE