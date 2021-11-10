Sign In Register
NetNordic picks Airties for smart Wi-Fi

10/11/2021


OSLO, Norway and ISTANBUL, Turkey – NetNordic, a leading Nordic system integrator, and Airties, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, today announced a new strategic relationship to serve broadband providers throughout the Nordic region.

NetNordic will offer Airties' award-winning portfolio of Smart Wi-Fi products through a strategic reseller agreement that provides sales and technical support to local broadband service providers. Specifically, NetNordic will offer Airties' smart Wi-Fi software for home gateways (Airties Edge), cloud-based management platform (Airties Cloud), companion app (Airties Vision), and Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extenders to provide enhanced home Wi-Fi and connectivity experiences to consumers.

The growing demand for enhanced connectivity and the 'enterprisation' of the home are some of the key factors for this new agreement between NetNordic and Airties. According to a recent survey* commissioned by Airties, consumers strongly prefer their broadband operator take the lead in ensuring a quality Wi-Fi experience, with 80% saying they would rather their broadband subscription include home Wi-Fi networking gear instead of purchasing it themselves through retail. In addition, 71% of consumers expect to continue working from home post-pandemic and 58% would consider upgrading to a faster tier of Internet service if bundled with whole-home Smart Wi-Fi.

Airties Edge is Smart Wi-Fi software that intelligently directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available channel and band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time network conditions. Airties Cloud orchestrates Wi-Fi across homes, optimizing operator gateways and extenders in real-time to ensure a better quality of experience for consumers, while providing insights on connected devices. It also allows operators to address evolving consumer needs, such as cybersecurity, through a suite of digital services. Airties Cloud now actively manages more than 33 million homes and supports more than 646 million actively connected devices across the globe.

* Survey on Wi-Fi during COVID-19 pandemic from 1,575 respondents across the U.S. (525), UK (525) and Germany (525), who either worked or studied from home, commissioned by Airties in Q2 2021, and conducted by Qualtrics.

Airties

NetNordic

