4G/3G/WiFi

Minim teams up for expansions in India and Indonesia

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/16/2022
Comment (0)

MANCHESTER, NH – Minim, Inc., (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent Wi-Fi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, today announces their partnership with India-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) D-VoiS as part of their ongoing activity as a participant in the TIP OpenWiFi initiative. As part of the collaboration, Minim will provide D-VoiS with TIP OpenWiFi-driven routers and mesh systems, as well as its mobile app for its 300,000 subscribers and planned service areas throughout the country.

Now with TIP OpenWiFi support on varied hardware, Minim will help enable the expansion of residential broadband to areas that were previously challenging for local ISPs to service. Leveraging the Minim platform, D-VoiS will be able to address barriers to service expansion, including high support costs due to on-site technician visits, low customer retention associated with poor connectivity and low-performance hardware. Minim has a proven track record of improving ISP operations and customer satisfaction and welcomes D-VoiS to its community of hundreds of service providers.

Utilizing Minim-powered Wi-Fi systems by MikroTik and Motorola, D-VoiS subscribers will enjoy access to the Minim-powered mobile app for intuitive network insights and personalization. Minim will begin providing their software services with D-VoiS customers in the coming months.

In a separate announcement:

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Minim, Inc., (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent Wi-Fi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, today announces their partnership with PT Link Net Tbk (“Link Net” or the Company; stock code: “LINK”) one of the leading cable TV and fixed broadband internet providers in Indonesia with the brand “First Media”, as part of their ongoing activity as a participant in the TIP OpenWiFi initiative. This new relationship will bring Minim's TIP OpenWiFi-driven routers and mesh systems and its mobile app deployed to Link Net subscribers throughout the country.

Featuring new OpenWiFi support on varied hardware, Minim will help enable the expansion of residential broadband to areas of the country that were previously challenging for local ISPs to service. Leveraging the Minim platform, Link Net will be able to address barriers to service expansion, including high support costs due to on-site technician visits and customer retention associated with connectivity and hardware performance issues. Minim has a proven track record of improving ISP operations and customer satisfaction and welcomes Link Net to its community of hundreds of service providers.

Minim will begin providing their software services with Link Net customers in the coming months. Utilizing Minim-powered Wi-Fi systems such as the Motorola Router MH7020, Link Net subscribers will enjoy access to the Minim-powered mobile app for intuitive network insights and personalization.

Minim

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
