Light Reading Recap: Week ending Sept. 17

Last week's telecom news highlights included a look at the wild valuation ride of social media and messaging platform Discord as it recently rejected a $12 billion takeover bid and then a $500 million funding round. We also review the latest info on 3G network shutdown dates for the big US carriers.

Here are the stories we used as background in this video:

Sign up for our daily and weekly newsletters to get telecom service provider and vendor coverage, in-depth reporting and Light Reading interviews.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading