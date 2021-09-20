Light Reading Recap: Week ending Sept. 17

Light Reading Recap: Week ending Sept. 179/20/2021
Last week's telecom news highlights included a look at the wild valuation ride of social media and messaging platform Discord as it recently rejected a $12 billion takeover bid and then a $500 million funding round. We also review the latest info on 3G network shutdown dates for the big US carriers.
Here are the stories we used as background in this video:
- Investors value Discord at $15B in funding round
- Discord jilts Microsoft for Sony instead
- Microsoft may dispense with $10B for Discord in Xbox ploy
- Microsoft fails to reach accord with Discord
- T-Mobile will shut down its 3G UMTS network in 287 days
- The incredible durability of 2G
- AT&T: 2.7% of customers will be affected by 3G shutdown
- Goodbye 3G: Here's when T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon will shut it off
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading