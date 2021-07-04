Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Is Wi-Fi 6 enough? The need for intelligent management

Guest Perspectives Bill McFarland, CTO, Plume 4/7/2021
Comment (0)

After several years of anticipation, Wi-Fi 6 is arriving in customers' homes. Based on the IEEE 802.11ax standards, Wi-Fi 6 brings many exciting improvements to a technology that's now two decades old, and the industry sees it as a transformative technology for the market.

Former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai perhaps summed the excitement best when he said, "The American consumer's wireless experience is about to be transformed for the better."

The improvements will generate renewed interest in Wi-Fi products and upgrades, creating an opportunity for communications services providers (CSPs) to expand and enhance their customer offerings. For the technology to achieve its full promise of drastically transforming the customer experience, however, connected environments such as smart homes will need to be managed intelligently.

As CSPs prepare for consumer deployments, they need to consider how to maintain a quality experience for customers while adapting to the new complexity that Wi-Fi 6 brings to the home network.

The Wi-Fi 6 market and current developments

Wi-Fi 6 market adoption began last year, and industry experts expect to see rapid growth in 2021. The Wi-Fi Alliance, which sets standards for and certifies Wi-Fi 6 products, anticipates close to 2 billion Wi-Fi 6 devices to be shipped this year to consumers and organizations. The Alliance has certified more than 1,400 Wi-Fi 6 products as of March 2021, ranging from home gateways to tablets, smart TVs and gaming systems for vendors such as Intel, Qualcomm, and Samsung.

By 2023, Wi-Fi 6 will be the predominant Wi-Fi standard in both the consumer and enterprise markets, and a third of the 17 billion estimated home devices sold will be Wi-Fi 6, according to industry forecasts. Additionally, estimates show that the number of public Wi-Fi 6 hotspots will grow 13-fold between 2020 and 2023.

Wi-Fi 6 improvements and adoption drivers

Capable of more than doubling Wi-Fi 5 speeds, as well as efficiently supporting twice as many devices, Wi-Fi 6 technology has been hailed as ushering in a new era for Wi-Fi connectivity. The new features are designed to better handle different types of traffic simultaneously from multiple users, improving network capacity as well as coverage for overlapping networks and dense environments. Additional enhancements include improved security, power efficiency and battery life.

These features will solve many challenges created by the ever-expanding home network, especially since this is the first major improvement to the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi band in about a decade. Think about how much the home network has changed in that time, especially since consumers now rely on home connectivity more than ever, not only for entertainment but also for work and school.

The average US household served by Plume has 14.5 connected devices. Already, at least one-fifth of consumers have smart home devices like thermostats and surveillance cameras – and more people are embracing the smart home trend. By 2023, smart device shipments are projected to grow to 1.4 billion, a 71% increase from 2019.

The proliferation of smart devices is not the only contributor to the growing congestion of the home network. Consumers are also adopting immersive experiences such as virtual reality gaming and using bandwidth-hungry applications such as 4K video streaming and video conferencing. Wi-Fi 6 solves some of the congestion issues—but it also creates new challenges.

Intelligent home network management key for CSPs

While the new Wi-Fi capabilities will drastically improve the user experience, they create complexities that CSPs will need to mitigate. Simple controls cannot satisfy the requirements of these evolved home ecosystems, and Wi-Fi 6 is only as good as the system controlling it.

It's a misconception that Wi-Fi 6 will entail less management – in fact, maximizing the technology's full potential will require more intelligent advanced management and optimization than previous Wi-Fi generations.

An intelligent management approach with centralized controls enables CSPs to maintain the Quality of Experience (QoE) for their customers. Sophisticated controls can provide the coordination and optimization that will become especially critical as smart home adoption picks up the pace, putting further pressure on home network connectivity and performance.

Ideally, the centralized controls should be located in the cloud, enabling CSPs to harness the combined power of the cloud and artificial intelligence. AI-driven solutions ensure that subscribers' home networks can support the exciting capabilities of Wi-Fi 6, while the cloud offers the memory and computing power that AI needs.

It will take a few years before Wi-Fi 6 becomes ubiquitous. But CSPs that want to lead the market and position themselves for growth can't wait for the technology to become fully developed or enter the mainstream. It's imperative to prepare for the thrilling possibilities of this technology now, anticipating the complexities while looking for ways to future-proof customer deployments, maintain QoE, and meet consumer demand.

— Bill McFarland, CTO, Plume

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Guest Perspectives
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council

Patrick Donegan of HardenStance discusses Orange's activities around AI ethics and looks at how the operator could collaborate with a much broader set of telcos.

Why 10Gig is the right PON play today

While more mature 1Gig and 2.5Gig gear might be financially alluring, 10Gig holds capacity and other performance advantages that can't be overlooked, and can also start to pave a path to future, even more capable PON standards.

Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call?

Lumen is partnering with Zoom to launch the Zoom Phone, a cloud phone system that provides customers with the ability to migrate on-premises calling systems to a cloud platform which also includes Zoom Meetings, Chat, Rooms and Webinar capabilities.

From 5G to 6G: What could it look like?

As demand for connectivity increases, it's time to begin defining the 6G standard, and understanding the benefits and challenges that 6G will present.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
True Visibility from User to Application By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is Wi-Fi 6 enough? The need for intelligent management By Bill McFarland, CTO, Plume
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE