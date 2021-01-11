Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Frontier hooks up with Amazon's eero

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/1/2021
Comment (0)

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) today announced it has teamed up with eero, an Amazon company, to offer the award-winning eero Pro 6 to new fiber-optic customers, delivering a fast, reliable whole-home Wi-Fi experience.

Frontier's fiber-powered internet delivers symmetrical gigabit speeds and, when combined with eero's TrueMesh technology, optimizes Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home. An eero mesh Wi-Fi system minimizes dead zones, slow spots, and buffering by broadcasting wireless internet signals from multiple points in a home, rather than a single location.

Frontier customers can administer their eero network via a mobile app, giving customers the power to remotely manage their Wi-Fi network across an increasing number of devices in the home, with available eero Secure features such as advanced online security, ad blocking, content filter, and parental controls.

With the mobile app, customers can link their Amazon account to automatically connect Zigbee devices like smart lights, locks, plugs and other compatible devices directly to their eero network simply by turning them on. Customers can even use the mobile application to manage their network, pause the internet, share their network with friends or guests, and more — whether they're at home or on-the-go.

Frontier Communications
eero

