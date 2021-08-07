Sign In Register
Former Liberty Global exec joins Airties

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/8/2021
ISTANBUL – Airties, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, today announced that it has appointed Nicolas Fortineau as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Fortineau will oversee Airties' global marketing efforts including product marketing vision and go-to-market strategy. Prior to joining Airties, he spent more than a decade at Liberty Global, most recently serving as Product Director of Connectivity Platforms, where he oversaw their product development efforts for in-home connectivity across seven countries for both residential and SoHo customers. In this role, he led development efforts across networks, CPE, cloud services and data insights – leveraging the best of technology such as Wi-Fi, 5G, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence to help improve the lives of consumers. Mr. Fortineau previously served as head of product development for Liberty Global's Wi-Fi product portfolio and ran operations throughout Europe, Asia, the U.S. and Africa during his career. He will report to Philippe Alcaras.

Airties' technologies have been deployed by dozens of leading service providers across 4 different continents, and Airties Cloud actively manages more than 25 million homes. Airties was named the 2020 "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution" as part of the prestigious Broadband World Forum Awards. More information about Airties can be found at: www.airties.com.

Read the full announcement here.

Airties

