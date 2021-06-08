Sign In Register
FCC releases its first mobile broadband map

8/6/2021
WASHINGTON, DC – Today, the FCC published a brand-new map showing mobile coverage and availability data in the U.S. from the country's largest wireless providers. This is the first public map showing updated mobile coverage released by the FCC and represents a significant improvement over other data previously published by the agency. It also serves as a public test of the standardized criteria developed to facilitate improved mapping under the Broadband DATA Act.

"A good map is one that changes over time. Today's new map represents progress in our efforts to implement the Broadband DATA Act and build next-generation broadband maps that can help to connect 100 percent of Americans," said Rosenworcel. "Using improved systems and data, we can provide better information about where broadband service is and is not across the country. While much work remains, I congratulate the Broadband Data Task Force for moving full speed ahead on this essential mission."

To view the FCC's new 4G LTE mobile broadband map, visit: https://fcc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c1b2e73d9d749cdb7bc88a0d1bdd25b

This map provides a preview of how the mobile data the FCC will collect under the standards set by the Broadband DATA Act will look when mapped. Never before have maps been created using these new, standardized mobile data specifications, which will improve the uniformity and consistency of broadband availability data collected by the FCC. This map will allow consumers to search by specific address to better understand whether they should be able to make and receive voice calls or use wireless data.

The map shows 4G LTE broadband data and voice mobile coverage as of May 15, 2021, for each of the nation's four largest mobile carriers. This data was voluntarily submitted by these carriers outside of the FCC's normal schedule for intake of data through the FCC Form 477. To the extent other carriers are interested in making similar voluntary standardized submissions, please contact the Broadband Data Task Force.

While this is a significant milestone for the FCC's Broadband Data Task Force, its work continues. Last month, the FCC selected a vendor to assist with critical systems development, and the procurement for the Broadband Serviceable Locations Fabric is underway consistent with federal contracting requirements. In addition, the agency is seeking comment on the technical details surrounding the challenge and verification processes for its mobile maps. The Task Force will hold a webinar on these proposals on August 12. Once the final challenge processes are established, state, local, and Tribal authorities, as well as consumers, will be able to provide input informed by real-world experience to help improve the accuracy of the agency's maps.

Federal Communications Commission

