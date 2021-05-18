Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Evolution Digital, Plume team on managed Wi-Fi services

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/18/2021
Comment (0)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Evolution Digital, a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home broadband offerings, today announces its partnership with personalized smart services pioneer, Plume. This new collaboration is designed to empower service providers to monetize smart homes and small businesses by providing access to new service propositions that leverage broadband to provide – among many benefits – flawless, self-optimizing Wi-Fi connectivity and unparalleled customer experiences. As an authorized reseller of Plume's SaaS experience management platform, Evolution Digital is licensed to market and support Plume's best-in-class digital subscriber suites for homes and small businesses to service providers throughout North and South America:

  • For consumers: HomePass brings service providers and their subscribers a “new bundle” of smart home services featuring flawless whole-home adaptive Wi-Fi, advanced parental & access controls, rock-solid cybersecurity, state-of-the-art Wi-Fi motion detection and more.
  • For small businesses: WorkPass delivers an intelligent workplace services suite that enables SBOs to meet their networking, cybersecurity, guest analytics, business insights, marketing and advertising and employee management needs.
  • For service providers: Haystack provides an unparalleled back-end data prediction and analytics suite that is field-proven to significantly reduce operational costs and cut subscriber churn.
  • Mobile apps: Plume's highly-rated HomePass and WorkPass apps, available for iOS and Android, can be readily customized with the service provider's logo, and put the subscriber in complete control of personalizing their services and experience.

Through its integration of OpenSync into its CPE device portfolio, Evolution Digital immediately expands the hardware choices available to service providers. OpenSync's flexible and cloud-agnostic architecture enables rapid service curation, delivery, scale, management and support of Plume's digital subscriber services. Evolution Digital will also act as a supplier of third-party OpenSync enabled Wi-Fi devices – all OpenSync-powered customer premise equipment (CPE) – including gateways, routers and mesh beacons or extenders – can coexist on the same home network, irrespective of Wi-Fi generation or supplier, with plug and play simplicity, as well as out-of-the-box access to Plume's services.

OpenSync Integrated Wi-Fi Hardware Availability

The initial list of Evolution Digital Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) CPEs launching with OpenSync and featuring Broadcom chipsets includes:

  • EVO6700AP: Wi-Fi 6 AP Router – June 2021
  • EVO6500EXT: Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Beacon – June 2021
  • EVO3000GW: Wi-Fi 5 DOCSIS 3.1 Gateway – July 2021

Evolution Digital's Wi-Fi devices come pre-integrated with OpenSync and provide out-of-the-box access to Plume's SaaS experience management platform and services suites. Evolution Digital has begun OpenSync integration on other whole-home Wi-Fi devices that will be available later this year.

Plume
Evolution Digital

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Industrial Connectivity: Accelerating the Roadmap to Becoming Digital-First, Forrester Event
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei in the Business of Future-Proofing Microwave Backhaul By Huawei
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, CTO and Vice President, Core Networks, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE