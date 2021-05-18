Evolution Digital, Plume team on managed Wi-Fi services

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Evolution Digital, a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home broadband offerings, today announces its partnership with personalized smart services pioneer, Plume. This new collaboration is designed to empower service providers to monetize smart homes and small businesses by providing access to new service propositions that leverage broadband to provide – among many benefits – flawless, self-optimizing Wi-Fi connectivity and unparalleled customer experiences. As an authorized reseller of Plume's SaaS experience management platform, Evolution Digital is licensed to market and support Plume's best-in-class digital subscriber suites for homes and small businesses to service providers throughout North and South America:

For consumers: HomePass brings service providers and their subscribers a “new bundle” of smart home services featuring flawless whole-home adaptive Wi-Fi, advanced parental & access controls, rock-solid cybersecurity, state-of-the-art Wi-Fi motion detection and more.

For small businesses: WorkPass delivers an intelligent workplace services suite that enables SBOs to meet their networking, cybersecurity, guest analytics, business insights, marketing and advertising and employee management needs.

For service providers: Haystack provides an unparalleled back-end data prediction and analytics suite that is field-proven to significantly reduce operational costs and cut subscriber churn.

Mobile apps: Plume's highly-rated HomePass and WorkPass apps, available for iOS and Android, can be readily customized with the service provider's logo, and put the subscriber in complete control of personalizing their services and experience.

Through its integration of OpenSync into its CPE device portfolio, Evolution Digital immediately expands the hardware choices available to service providers. OpenSync's flexible and cloud-agnostic architecture enables rapid service curation, delivery, scale, management and support of Plume's digital subscriber services. Evolution Digital will also act as a supplier of third-party OpenSync enabled Wi-Fi devices – all OpenSync-powered customer premise equipment (CPE) – including gateways, routers and mesh beacons or extenders – can coexist on the same home network, irrespective of Wi-Fi generation or supplier, with plug and play simplicity, as well as out-of-the-box access to Plume's services.

OpenSync Integrated Wi-Fi Hardware Availability

The initial list of Evolution Digital Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) CPEs launching with OpenSync and featuring Broadcom chipsets includes:

EVO6700AP: Wi-Fi 6 AP Router – June 2021

EVO6500EXT: Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Beacon – June 2021

EVO3000GW: Wi-Fi 5 DOCSIS 3.1 Gateway – July 2021

Evolution Digital's Wi-Fi devices come pre-integrated with OpenSync and provide out-of-the-box access to Plume's SaaS experience management platform and services suites. Evolution Digital has begun OpenSync integration on other whole-home Wi-Fi devices that will be available later this year.

