Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Evolution Digital broadens its broadband game

CxO Spotlight Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/19/2021
Comment (0)

As broadband, rather than pay-TV, rapidly becomes the services centerpiece for cable operators of all sizes, Evolution Digital has gotten the hint… and done something about it.

While a partnership with TiVo and the development and distribution of operator-managed Android TV boxes remains key to Evolution Digital's business with small and midsized cable operators, the company has also been making some broadband-related moves to expand its scope and bring more stability to its overall business.

Chris Egan
A move into the managed Wi-Fi business 'is a pretty natural progression for us,' Egan says.
A move into the managed Wi-Fi business 'is a pretty natural progression for us,' Egan says.

After adding a suite of broadband-focused customer premises equipment (CPE) to its product portfolio in February 2020, Evolution Digital took things a step further this week by introducing a managed Wi-Fi product in partnership with Plume.

Financial terms weren't announced, but the partnership enables Evolution Digital to sell managed Wi-Fi services to operators in North America and South America that utilize Plume's open source OpenSync framework. Evolution Digital will start hawking a set of OpenSync-enabled CPE in the coming weeks, with an initial focus on the EVO6700 AP (a WiFi 6 access point/router) and the EVO6500EXT (a Wi-Fi 6 mesh beacon), both set to launch in June, and the EVO3000GW (a WiFi 5-capable DOCSIS 3.1 gateway) that will become available in July.

The EVO3000GW, a DOCSIS 3.1 gateway equpped with Wi-Fi 5, is among the initial batch of Evolution CPE products that have been integrated with Plume's OpenSync platform. (Image source: Evolution Digital)
The EVO3000GW, a DOCSIS 3.1 gateway equpped with Wi-Fi 5, is among the initial batch of Evolution CPE products that have been integrated with Plume's OpenSync platform.
(Image source: Evolution Digital)

"This is a pretty natural progression for us," Chris Egan, Evolution Digital's CEO, said. "The broadband piece has become extremely important."

Operators pivoting to platforms

And as some cable operators continue to focus on Android TV, TiVo and others for their next-gen video platforms, that decision tree has also extended to high-speed Internet as operators attempt to combine their broadband hardware with a software-powered services and customer experience layer.

"It's getting very similar on the broadband side … [Operators] are making platform decisions," Egan said, noting that Comcast really kicked this whole thing into gear with its "xFi" Wi-Fi/home networking management platform.

And attaching a platform, such as Plume's, has become critical to suppliers that work directly with service providers. Simply selling DOCSIS CPE is largely a "me-too" scenario that is almost solely decided on price point, Egan said.

"The whole home Wi-Fi piece is different. It's the customer experience that drives that," explains Egan, a cable industry vet who is now leading the Colorado-based company into its second decade.

The integrated Plume/broadband CPE offering also fits well with how Evolution Digital's video business has evolved in recent years. At one point, Evolution Digital offered a fuller ecosystem of video products (including user interfaces and transcoding) to help operators migrate to an IP-based world. But it has since shifted to a model more concentrated on Android TV boxes outfitted with specialized software components and linked to backoffice elements that allow those devices to be fully managed by the cable operator.

Marc Cohen, Evolution Digital's EVP of sales and marketing, said the general plan with broadband and managed Wi-Fi syncs up with the company's video business. As it did on the pay-TV side, Evolution Digital intends to "reprice the market" on the broadband side with lower cost equipment and systems that allow them to accelerate the velocity of new service launches, he said.

Evolution Digital has not announced any deals for its new Plume-powered offering. Its existing customers on the video end of its business include Blue Ridge Communications, Midco, GCI, Mediacom Communications, Service Electric Cablevision and Vast Broadband.

But Evolution Digital also believes its relatively new managed Wi-Fi and broadband products will bring more stability to its overall business. Several tier 2/3 cable operators are still in the pay-TV game and are moving to IP- and app-based video services. But it's also clear that broadband is now the critical piece of a services puzzle that has only gained in importance during the pandemic.

"We all know too well the video business is a very choppy up and down business. There are huge peaks and valleys," Egan said, noting that its Android TV business is currently on the upswing again. "For us, having both really fills in our valleys, and makes us healthier as a company."

Supply chain challenges

No matter whether it has to do with video or broadband, Evolution Digital is also trying to navigate a supply chain shortage that has impacted access to silicon and raised the cost of fuel and freight.

"It's been a struggle for everybody," Egan said, noting that the lead times on some components are out to 52 to 56 weeks in some instances.

Evolution Digital has tried to get ahead of it by pre-ordering components 12 to 16 months in advance. It also hopes that its focus on broadband and video puts it into position to stock more components and weather the storm.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Industrial Connectivity: Accelerating the Roadmap to Becoming Digital-First, Forrester Event
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
Synthesis Cloud plots plan for national broadcast Internet network

Startup plans to pair the new ATSC 3.0 signaling standard with spectrum from hundreds of low-power TV station partners to underpin a national IP multicast network and edge caching system.

Cujo AI's cybersecurity system set to roam (if you want to)

Company's AI-aided cybersecurity system is now equipped to extend protection to devices when they are on the home network or connecting to LTE and Wi-Fi networks around the world, CTO Santeri Kangas says.

Ligado's CEO talks spectrum values, partnerships and sales

Ligado's Doug Smith addresses questions on how the company's L-band spectrum might aid C-band auction winners, and whether he has fielded any purchase inquiries.

Vidgo finds its footing in crowded streaming TV market

Vidgo, a virtual MVPD focused on the prepaid model, has seen a growth spurt following a recent investment and the elimination of free trials, president and co-founder Shane Cannon says.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei in the Business of Future-Proofing Microwave Backhaul By Huawei
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, CTO and Vice President, Core Networks, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE