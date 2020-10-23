Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Eurobites: Portugal's Vodafone and NOS seal network-sharing pact

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/23/2020
Comment (0)

  • Portuguese mobile operators Vodafone and NOS sealed a network-sharing agreement aimed at slashing costs while they roll out higher-speed technologies. The tie-up entails the sharing of basestation equipment in rural and less densely populated areas, but only the supporting site infrastructure in urban areas. Mário Vaz, Vodafone Portugal's CEO, said the agreement came at a "challenging" time for the sector "due to the size and urgency of the investments that are required of operators." Network-sharing deals have taken off throughout the region as operators try to combat debt and boost profitability while they continue to invest in mobile networks. Vodafone Group now has agreements in place in several of its main European markets and is also spinning off its towers business to raise capital. An initial public offering in Frankfurt is planned next year. (See Disadvantage Towers? Vodafone plays game of risk.)

  • Energy giant Shell is said to be fighting UK broadband operators TalkTalk and Sky over broadband assets owned by the Post Office, according to a report from Sky News. Serving about half a million customers, those assets are currently up for sale in an auction and expected to raise close to £100 million ($131 million), says the report. Better known for pumping oil and overcharging drivers, Shell apparently serves about 130,000 broadband customers in the UK following a 2018 takeover of First Utility, a small player in the residential broadband sector.

  • Nokia is providing G.fast technology to NetCologne, a German broadband operator with about 28,000 kilometers of fiber deployed in the city of Cologne and surrounding areas. G.fast is designed to boost signal strength over short copper lines and will, in this case, support upgrades for about 30,000 installations, said Nokia. The Finnish operator. The Finnish equipment vendor said it would take advantage of automation to reduce deployment costs and hasten rollout. "Nokia delivered a highly customizable solution that is ideal for the next step in our network plans: bringing gigabit connectivity cost-effectively into buildings," said Horst Schmitz, NetCologne's head of technology.

  • Commentators are fond of grumbling that 5G still lacks many useful applications in the industrial space. Now Orange has come up with a few new ones in Belgium, where its local subsidiary has built what it calls an "Industry 4.0 campus" at the Port of Antwerp. Top of the list is a connected tugboat, allowing the ship to stream real-time images and other data to a control room for improved efficiency and safety. Orange also set up a 5G system for Covestro, allowing field operators at the hi-tech polymer manufacturer to access real-time information through the use of tablets or smart glasses. Borealis, another chemicals company, is using a 5G network to connect plant equipment to quality-control systems powered by artificial intelligence. It lacks the excitement of a self-driving car but it could turn out to be a lot more important (and realistic). (See Orange to lure 5G customers with data bonanza.)

  • Telecom Italia named a host of Italian firms as the suppliers of fiber-optic cables for its planned fiber-to-the-home rollout. Contracts covering the needs of its FiberCop subsidiary for the next two years have been awarded to Ecotel, Metallurgica Bresciana, Prysmian, Technikabel and Tratos, it said in a statement. The operator said the move confirmed "its commitment in support of the country and its entrepreneurial fabric." (See EU could oppose Italy's single fiber network plan – report.)

    — Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Beamformer Antenna Technology
    TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Transport & Network Strategies
    November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 6, 2020, London, UK
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
    November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 27, 2020 How to build cloud-native applications for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform
    October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
    October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
    October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
    October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
    November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
    November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
    November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
    November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
    November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
    November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
    November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
    November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
    November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
    November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
    Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
    What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
    Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
    COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE