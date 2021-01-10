Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Eurobites: Mobile turns 40

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 10/1/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom unveils "sustainable" 5G phone; Arcep's new boss; the EU's got its math wrong, says Google.

  • October 1981 was a month that brought so much good news. International stateswoman Ivanka Trump was born; The Birdie Song was riding high in the pop charts; and British Leyland launched the Triumph Acclaim, possibly the world's most boring car. But, perhaps most significantly for us telecom cats, October 1, 1981 was the day Telia and Ericsson launched Europe's first 1G mobile network, in Hammarby, a suburb of Stockholm. By 1985, the network had grown to 110,000 subscribers in the Nordics, making it the world's largest mobile network. And today, says Telia, its 5G network now covers 5,555,000 people across the Nordic and Baltic countries So, happy 40th birthday, European mobile. It's downhill all the way from here, you know.

  • Deutsche Telekom is trumpeting what it claims is the "first sustainable 5G-enabled smartphone," which it has developed in partnership with Fairphone, an Amsterdam-based social enterprise company. The shell of the Fairphone 4 is made of 100% recycled material and 14 of the materials the phone uses – including gold, aluminum and tin – are classified as "fairly sourced," meaning that the working conditions under which they are mined are closely monitored. It is also modular in design, and therefore easier to fix, should the need arise. Deutsche Telekom is offering the smartphone for €579 (US$671) for the 128GB version in gray.

  • French communications regulator Arcep has appointed Céline Bredèche as its new secretary-general. Bredèche has been the head of Arcep's human resources unit since April 2016 and deputy director-general since October 2019. She succeeds Catherine Gallet-Rybak, who is moving to the National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology.

    Corridor of power: Celine Bredeche, Arcep's new secretary-general
    Corridor of power: Céline Bredèche, Arcep's new secretary-general

  • Case T-604/18 (Google vs European Commission) continues to rumble. In the latest twist, the search giant claims that the calculations on which the Commission in 2018 based its €4.34 billion ($5 billion) antitrust fine were flawed. As Reuters reports (registration required), Google was fined for – as the Commission saw it – using its Android operating system to unfairly entrench its dominance in Internet search. "The problem is not the headline-grabbing fine per se. The problem is how the Commission reached that figure," said Google's lawyer, Genevra Forwood. (See Eurobites: EU Socks Google With $5B Monster-Fine for Android Control-Freakery and Google strikes back over EU's $5B Android fine.)

  • Employees at Swisscom's retail stores should surely be in line for a huge Christmas bonus after they triumphed in something called the Connect Shop Test, which carried out checks at 78 stores in 13 towns and cities across Switzerland. Staff attitudes were deemed to be "outstanding," while the layout and facilities of the stores also got the thumbs-up. Swisscom has around 850 trained staff and 170 apprentices in its 115 stores.

  • Ride-hailing firm Uber has backed its drivers in the Belgian capital, Brussels, in their protest against city rules dating back to 1995 that prohibit drivers from using smartphones in their work, meaning that those who use the Uber app to pick up customers technically risk having their vehicles confiscated. As Reuters reports, hundreds of Uber drivers on Thursday suspended their service in Brussels and instead drove their cars in a cavalcade through the center of the city to the office of the regional premier, who agreed to meet a delegation.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
    Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
    The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
    Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
    Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Beamformer Antenna Technology
    TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
    Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
    October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
    October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
    October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
    October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
    October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
    October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
    October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
    October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Timing and Synchronization Are Key to 5G By Kashif Hussain, Wireless Solutions Director, VIAVI Solutions
    IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
    Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
    Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
    Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
    A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE