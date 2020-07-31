Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Eurobites: Inwit hits the heights in H1

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/31/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom and SAP join forces on COVID-19 app; T-Systems gets robotic; BT converges on micro-businesses; meet TIM Green.

  • Inwit, the Italian tower infrastructure company that since March has been jointly owned by Telecom Italia and Vodafone, has seen H1 EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) rise 51.1% year-on-year, to €259.6 million (US$307.2 million), on revenues that rose 46.7% to €287.4 million ($340.1 million). During the period, Inwit said it has increased the number of hostings on its own sites by 250 units and met the demand for new sites by starting the construction of approximately 70 new sites. CEO Giovanni Ferigo called the first set of post-merger results a "solid starting point on which to build progressive, organic growth of our business."

  • Deutsche Telekom and German software giant SAP are close to finalizing a deal to create a platform that would allow the various coronavirus-tracing apps developed by individual European Union member states to talk to each other. So says a Reuters report, citing Wirtschaftswoche magazine. A number of EU countries, Ireland and Italy among them, have launched coronavirus apps based on the "decentralized" platform developed jointly by Google and Apple. (See France unveils project team for StopCovid app, Eurobites: Germany at odds with Apple over coronavirus-tracing app and Eurobites: Row grows over COVID-19 contact-tracing apps.)

  • T-Systems, the IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom, has teamed up with robotics specialist KUKA to develop "digital solution packages" for small and midsized companies. The products, which seek to integrate robots into IT infrastructure, will be aimed at a range of applications, from small production cells to entire manufacturing lines.

  • BT, which announced its fiscal first-quarter results today, has launched BT Halo for Business, a fiber broadband, mobile and digital phone line bundle aimed at "micro-businesses." The launch also coincides with today's announcement of BT's Small Business Support Scheme, a package of measures intended to help the UK's 5.8 million small businesses build their recovery following the ravages of the coronavirus – and prepare for the potential chill winds of the post-Brexit era.

  • Telecom Italia is launching TIM Green, a new line of environmentally aware products and services that includes refurbished smartphones and a "green SIM" that is half the size of a conventional SIM card and manufactured with 60% recycled plastic – the operator reckons that this measure alone will reduce plastic consumption by around 13 tonnes a year.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Asia Tech 2020
    August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
    August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
    AfricaCom 2020
    August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020,
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
    August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
    August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Huawei
    NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
    Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
    Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
    Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE