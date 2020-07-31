Eurobites: Inwit hits the heights in H1

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom and SAP join forces on COVID-19 app; T-Systems gets robotic; BT converges on micro-businesses; meet TIM Green.

Inwit, the Italian tower infrastructure company that since March has been jointly owned by Telecom Italia and Vodafone, has seen H1 EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) rise 51.1% year-on-year, to €259.6 million (US$307.2 million), on revenues that rose 46.7% to €287.4 million ($340.1 million). During the period, Inwit said it has increased the number of hostings on its own sites by 250 units and met the demand for new sites by starting the construction of approximately 70 new sites. CEO Giovanni Ferigo called the first set of post-merger results a "solid starting point on which to build progressive, organic growth of our business."

T-Systems, the IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom, has teamed up with robotics specialist KUKA to develop "digital solution packages" for small and midsized companies. The products, which seek to integrate robots into IT infrastructure, will be aimed at a range of applications, from small production cells to entire manufacturing lines.

BT, which announced its fiscal first-quarter results today, has launched BT Halo for Business, a fiber broadband, mobile and digital phone line bundle aimed at "micro-businesses." The launch also coincides with today's announcement of BT's Small Business Support Scheme, a package of measures intended to help the UK's 5.8 million small businesses build their recovery following the ravages of the coronavirus – and prepare for the potential chill winds of the post-Brexit era.