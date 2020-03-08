Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Dish buys Ting, scores mobile management deal with Tucows

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/3/2020
Comment (0)

Dish Network purchased roughly 154,000 more mobile subscribers from Tucows, an Internet technology and service provider that operates the Ting Mobile MVNO. But the heart of the companies' agreement involves a Mobile Services Enabler (MSE) deal that will eventually see Dish move its entire MVNO operation onto Tucows's mobile platform.

The first stage of the companies' transaction calls for Dish to purchase Tucows's Ting Mobile-branded retail MVNO. That postpaid operation counted 154,000 mobile subscribers using 272,000 mobile devices in its most recent quarter, generating roughly $20 million in revenue in the period.

Dish plans to continue to operate the business and to retain the Ting brand.

As part of the sale of its Ting brand, Tucows said it would pivot into the mobile "enabler" business. Meaning, it will provide functions including billing, activation, provisioning and marketing to other mobile providers; Dish will be Tucows's first customer for that enabler business.

Further, Dish is set to expand its use of Tucows's platform dramatically. According to a Tucows representative, Dish will move the 9 million Boost Mobile customers it purchased from T-Mobile onto Tucows's platform in the second half of 2021.

The companies didn't disclose the financial terms of their agreement. However, a representative from Ting said that "there is no consideration at close. Instead, Tucows will receive a fair value earnout for the life of the Ting Mobile subscribers."

The representative added that Dish would pay Tucows a monthly fee for Tucows's MSE services.

An MVNO business worth $160 million
A Dish representative didn't immediately answer questions from Light Reading on topics including whether Dish would retain the Boost and Ting brands separately for the long term. However, the deal appears to position Dish to focus most of its efforts in wireless on the construction of a nationwide 5G network.

"Dish is likely bringing in Tucows to help manage aspects of the retail wireless business so that management can focus more time and resources on the far more important development of the network and the wholesale wireless business that will ride on it," wrote the analysts at New Street Research in a note to investors immediately following Dish and Tucows's announcement.

"We wouldn't ascribe much value to the ~270K subscribers that Dish is acquiring from Tucows," the analysts continued. "The subscribers carry ARPU [average monthly revenue per user] of $37, gross margins of 60%, subscriber acquisition costs of below $100, and churn of ~3.25%. We estimate these characteristics would support a customer lifetime value of $583, or a valuation of nearly $160MM for all of the subs; however, the subscriber base has been declining, reaching 4% declines in 1Q20, so this valuation may be optimistic."

Verizon MVNO drama
Tucows first entered the wireless industry in 2012 with an MVNO piggybacking on the Sprint network. The company in 2014 expanded to also using T-Mobile's network.

However, Ting has recently faced some difficulties in the MVNO sector. The company announced in the summer of 2019 that it would shift its MVNO business away from Sprint and T-Mobile thanks to a new deal with Verizon. But it appears that effort ended up providing Ting with better MVNO rates from T-Mobile because earlier this year, the company added T-Mobile back to its MVNO roster in addition to Verizon.

In its most recent quarterly filing with the SEC, Tucows said that it cut almost $1 million from its quarterly expenses in large part due to "reduced minimum commitment charges with network operators." The company didn't provide details – MVNOs and wireless network operators generally do not discuss the details of their financial relationships – but Tucows's CEO Elliot Noss said in May that T-Mobile gave Tucows a "favorable guarantee." As a result, the company no longer had the "same urgency to migrate customers to Verizon."

It's unclear whether Dish will retain Ting's MVNO agreement with Verizon. A representative from the company didn't immediately answer questions on the topic. But a Dish release on the deal only made mention of T-Mobile.

Ting's usage-based pricing
Ting launched in 2012 with a unique "pay for what you use" pricing scenario that it still offers today. Customers select exactly how much calling, text and data they want to pay for each month. If they use more than they expected, they can pay for that extra usage. But if they use less, their account is credited by the amount they didn't use.

This billing scenario is noteworthy in an industry that has been rapidly shifting toward unlimited data plans in recent years. However, it ensures that Ting can keep careful tabs on its wholesale access expenses, because MVNOs like Ting typically pay their host network operator partners based on how much traffic their customers generate.

It's unclear whether Dish will continue to use Ting's billing setup in the future, or whether it will expand it to its Boost brand. A Dish representative hinted the company may unveil new Boost Mobile pricing plans sometime this week.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE