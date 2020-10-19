Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Deutsche Telekom bets on giant flying antenna

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/19/2020
Comment (0)

"Internet in the sky" projects have had a turbulent ride over the last 20 years.

The satellite industry's original ambitions were dashed when terrestrial connectivity took off in the early years of the century.

With its Loon program, Google has more recently floated the idea of using giant balloons to provide services to the unconnected.

Facebook's apparently doomed Aquila initiative, shut down in 2018, proposed a network of solar-powered drones.

Now there is a new contender on the runway.

It resembles Aquila in that it would use an unmanned aircraft to provide coverage, but the similarities end there.

Flying at a height of 60,000 feet, a hydrogen-powered plane with a 60-meter wingspan would carry what is pitched as the world's biggest antenna, measuring about three meters long, to beam high-speed Internet connections into blackspots.

The hydrogen-powered aircraft that would carry a mobile antenna.
The hydrogen-powered aircraft that would carry a mobile antenna.

Just one antenna could blanket an area of up to 140 kilometers, equal to about 200 terrestrial mobile sites, say the project's backers. With 60 planes, an operator would be able to fill in all of Germany's connectivity gaps.

Not pie in the sky

The main sponsor is German telecom incumbent Deutsche Telekom, Europe's biggest operator, for which this effort is not just pie in the sky.

Evidence of that came this morning when CEO Timotheus Höttges led the press conference announcing the still-nameless initiative, previously in stealth mode, to the wider world.

For Höttges, the aircraft project is an example of European innovation that goes beyond what China and the US have attempted.

"You know the German saying – 'who does not dare does not win' – but I think it is more correct to say 'he who does not dare has already lost,'" Höttges told reporters.

"We are living in a very difficult time and the US and China are decoupling from each other and Europe is sitting aside and watching what is going on and therefore I am happy Deutsche Telekom with its partners is working on deep technology innovation and showing that Europe is in the position to develop its own strategic assets."

The project has largely been an Anglo-German cooperation with Czech support. It involves a UK firm called Stratospheric Platforms Ltd (SPL), in which Deutsche Telekom acquired a 31% stake last year.

SPL has been developing the aircraft, antenna and hydrogen fuel cell technologies that are needed if the system is going to fly.

Tests have already been carried out in Bavaria under the supervision of Deutsche Telekom experts based in Prague. The results have allowed Deutsche Telekom to make some bold claims for SPL's technology.

During the Bavarian trials, when an aircraft flew at an altitude of 14 kilometers, it was able to guarantee a 4G connection of 70 Mbit/s on the downlink and 20 Mbit/s on the uplink. Those rates would allow users to access a range of advanced Internet applications.

Moreover, because the SPL antenna is fully compatible with 3GPP specifications, it connects to ordinary smartphones and does not require new terrestrial equipment to be installed.

All this puts it far ahead of satellite or balloon technologies, according to Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, the head of Deutsche Telekom's mobile towers subsidiary Deutsche Funkturm.

"Satellite remains a challenge regarding bandwidth and connectivity," said Jacobfeuerborn, who has a seat on SPL's board.

"Balloons are definitely an alternative but they are difficult to control and don't work in each area of the Earth." Nor would a balloon be able to carry the same payload as the SPL aircraft, he said.

Earlier misadventures

Despite these trial successes, the industry's earlier misadventures with flying networks will generate skepticism about SPL's chances.

For one thing, the opportunity for an Internet in the sky is bound to shrink over the next five to ten years – the timeframe Höttges cites for commercial readiness – as the availability of terrestrial 4G and 5G networks creeps up.

Jacobfeuerborn says there will always be areas that are too expensive to cover terrestrially, but automated, hydrogen-powered aircraft and three-meter antennas do not sound low cost.

So far, Deutsche Telekom has said nothing about the economics, and little about the ecosystem of suppliers beyond SPL.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

There are still blanks on the technology side, too.

Many of Deutsche Telekom's terrestrial 4G sites are now connected to high-speed fiber-optic lines for "backhaul," which ferries traffic to the core network. How SPL would handle backhaul was not made clear in today's announcement.

And while antennas are supposedly "frequency-agnostic," regulatory barriers mean Deutsche Telekom can use only the 2.1GHz band at the moment.

"We are working to be allowed to use more spectrum," said Jaroslav Holis, a member of Deutsche Telekom's Prague-based team.

On the plus side, some of the technical challenges to do with hydrogen fuel cell technology have already been overcome. That means SPL is now looking at the commercial development of a plane that could fly unmanned for about nine days in total.

"The production prototype aircraft is due to fly in 2022," Richard Deakin, SPL's CEO, told Light Reading.

He expects full operating capability by 2025 and says a first factory would produce about 200 aircraft per year.

The potential opportunity for SPL and Deutsche Telekom goes far beyond the German operator's European footprint.

Many emerging markets remain poorly served by terrestrial technology, largely explaining why Google and Facebook have taken such an interest in airborne alternatives.

With the right spectrum, SPL's drones could also eliminate coverage gaps for the "Internet of Things," providing connectivity for objects in or traversing remote areas.

Höttges is personally championing this technology as a flag carrier for his part of the world.

"This is innovation made here in Europe," he said. "It is not coming from North America or China. Sometimes we lose self-confidence because everything is coming from outside."

If his own self-confidence can be justified, the sky is the limit.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE