Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Desperation shows as BT and Vodafone resurrect roaming

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 8/9/2021
Comment (0)

Just when you thought it was safe to spend your entire European summer holiday binging Netflix, roaming is back like a recently unshackled pickpocket. If Hollywood needs new stuntmen for those upcoming straight-to-Internet movies, it should set up a recruiting desk within BT and Vodafone. Their U-turns on charging travelers were as speedily executed as anything shot on camera.

In the days before Brexit, both UK operators said they had no plans to reimpose European roaming charges, the metered fees for overseas phone usage that made some holidaymakers' bills large enough to fund space tourism with Jeff Bezos. Just seven months of life outside the European Union – which finally banished roaming fees in 2017 – was enough for those plans to change radically.

Just be wary of sending that photo over a mobile data connection...
Just be wary of sending that photo over a mobile data connection...

Vodafone's move this week means two of the UK's four network operators will start charging once again for the privilege of using a mobile service in Europe. The era of worry-free data consumption, when British sunseekers could guzzle gigabytes without fear of excess fees, did not last long.

For the time being, both operators are to cap those excess fees, which at least means that phone bills will not skyrocket. BT has proposed an excess charge of £2 a day for data usage, while Vodafone is to impose a daily data fee of between £1 and £2, depending on the tariff. This obviously means a BT customer on a two-week trip could face an extra £28 in charges that month. But there is likely to be more bill grumpiness than the bill shock of yesteryear.

The return of the roaming empire

Still, it is hard to see the return of roaming fees as anything but an opportunistic and desperate grab for cash by operators suddenly free of the regulatory straitjacket. It is also a sign of failure. Operators would hardly be scratching around for roaming pennies, at the risk of upsetting customers, if their massive investments in 5G, fiber, the cloud and so-called digitalization had delivered any kind of meaningful sales growth.

Kester Mann, an analyst with CCS Insight, described it well in a recent blog. "In my view, bringing back roaming reflects a continued failure by telecom operators to stem a long-term decline in average customer spending," he wrote shortly after BT's move. "Among pay-monthly customers, this fell from about £25 in 2016 to just over £15 in 2020."

A more charitable interpretation of the latest moves is that BT and Vodafone are simply passing additional costs onto their customers. The EU had taken aim at not just retail pricing but also the fees that operators charge one another for network usage. "Wholesale roaming rates will change given the UK's exit and this in turn will inevitably drive higher prices without EU protection," said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst with PP Foresight, in emailed comments. "It's a pretty easy decision for UK telcos."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Even so, it is doubtful that European operators have jacked up their wholesale charges after Brexit. If they did, UK operators would surely respond. More importantly, most of the UK operators belong to big European groups. Vodafone, for instance, has subsidiaries in some of the most popular destinations for European travelers, including Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain. If Vodafone Greece bills Vodafone UK for roaming, cash is simply flowing from one part of the company to another. Vodafone Group is no better or worse off than if there were no wholesale fees.

All that makes the reimposition of roaming charges hard to justify on cost grounds. BT, though, would have bet on Vodafone copying its move, and not trying to poach BT customers unhappy about the additional charges. Proving BT was right, Vodafone must have decided that any marketing campaign to lure BT customers would not have been worth the effort.

The truly sad thing is that the EU abolition of roaming fees in 2017 drove mobile data consumption to new highs. Mobile data services are rarely as useful as when somebody is in unfamiliar surroundings, without the residential broadband lifeline and with a strong need for information that can be supplied at the tap of a screen. There should have been numerous ways for operators to cash in without behaving as dumb pipes. In this case, that is exactly what they have turned out to be.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Standalone shaping up to be 5G's next big flop

The industry is aflutter about the souped-up version of 5G, but everyone else should curb their enthusiasm.

Spain's telcos uphold ceasefire in the siesta

Slumbering in the afternoon, Spaniards can rest assured they will not be called by their operators.

Hellish ride is not enough to put Telenor off Asia

Despite multi-billion-dollar losses, military coups and spats with aggressive shareholders, the Norwegian operator is still enthused by markets to the east.

Open RAN and the dangers of the neutral host

A bid to diversify the market for suppliers could leave Europe's 5G sector with fewer networks.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE