4G/3G/WiFi

CommScope wireless gear gets OK from US National Security Agency

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/28/2021
Comment (0)

HICKORY, N.C. – he U.S. federal government faces security challenges on multiple fronts which makes the ability to access solutions that have been pre-vetted even more important. CommScope today announced that its RUCKUS SmartZone controllers and RUCKUS access points have cleared the National Security Agency/Central Security Service (NSA/CSS) vetting process and are now available on the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Programs list.

NSA/CSS's CSfC Program was established to enable commercial products to be used in layered solutions protecting classified National Security Systems (NSS) data. This gives the government the ability to securely communicate based on commercial standards. The evaluation was carried out in accordance with the Common Criteria Evaluation and Validation Scheme (CCEVS) requirements and guidance.

RUCKUS wireless LAN (WLAN) controllers are designed to eliminate the difficulties administrators experience with building and managing large-scale WLAN networks that can include hundreds of thousands of Wi-Fi access points and thousands of concurrent Wi-Fi clients. The RUCKUS carrier-class management system provides feature-rich management of access points, such as RF management, load balancing, adaptive meshing and backhaul optimization and secure connectivity to all wireless clients.

Commscope

