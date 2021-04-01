Comcast to launch Wi-Fi 'Lift Zones' in Boston

BOSTON – As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced plans to equip 10 different locations in the Boston area with WiFi-connected "Lift Zones" over the next few months. Working with its network of nonprofit partners, Comcast will be providing robust WiFi coverage at safe spaces in the City of Boston and beyond that are expected to help thousands of low-income students get online and do their homework.

Lift Zones will feature free WiFi provided by Comcast, which allows students to work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully participate in distance learning. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years.

Lift Zone sites complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which has helped connect more than 8 million low-income people to the Internet at home since 2011.

Future Comcast Lift Zone sites at Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) in the City of Boston:

East Boston: BCYF Paris Street

North End: BCYF Nazzaro

Roxbury: BCYF Tobin

South Boston: BCYF Condon

South End: BCYF Blackstone Community Center

Future Comcast Lift Zone sites in the Greater Boston region include Gateway Cities such as:

Brockton: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Lawrence: Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence

Lynn: YMCA of Metro North Lynn

Manchester, NH: Boys & Girls Club of Manchester

Taunton: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Several more Boston area Lift Zone locations are currently under consideration, with the goal to have all locations installed in 2021.

