Comcast to launch Wi-Fi 'Lift Zones' in Boston

BOSTON – As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced plans to equip 10 different locations in the Boston area with WiFi-connected "Lift Zones" over the next few months. Working with its network of nonprofit partners, Comcast will be providing robust WiFi coverage at safe spaces in the City of Boston and beyond that are expected to help thousands of low-income students get online and do their homework.
Lift Zones will feature free WiFi provided by Comcast, which allows students to work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully participate in distance learning. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years.
Lift Zone sites complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which has helped connect more than 8 million low-income people to the Internet at home since 2011.
Future Comcast Lift Zone sites at Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) in the City of Boston:
- East Boston: BCYF Paris Street
- North End: BCYF Nazzaro
- Roxbury: BCYF Tobin
- South Boston: BCYF Condon
- South End: BCYF Blackstone Community Center
Future Comcast Lift Zone sites in the Greater Boston region include Gateway Cities such as:
- Brockton: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South
- Lawrence: Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence
- Lynn: YMCA of Metro North Lynn
- Manchester, NH: Boys & Girls Club of Manchester
- Taunton: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South
Several more Boston area Lift Zone locations are currently under consideration, with the goal to have all locations installed in 2021.