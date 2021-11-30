Comcast to install free Wi-Fi at dozens of veteran-focused facilities

PHILADELPHIA – To help recognize National Veterans and Military Families Month, Comcast today announced it would install free WiFi in up to 100 veteran-focused facilities as part of its expanding Lift Zones program. Lift Zones provide free WiFi access outside the home in neighborhood community centers. They complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which provides low-cost broadband to eligible consumers, including veterans, inside the home. Both efforts are part of Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive, ten year, $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

Data around digital equity and veterans is clear. In 2020, the Department of Veterans Affairs experienced a 1000% increase in telehealth video appointments due to the pandemic, an example of the importance of the Internet for veterans to access benefits, education and career opporunities, and social connections. (Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs).

Up to 100 Additional Lift Zones for Veterans:

Comcast has already installed nearly 25 Lift Zones inside veteran-serving organizations and it will continue over the next several months to work with members of the military community to identify additional locations. Examples of three organizations that will be installed with free WiFi include:

Veterans Leadership Program, Pittsburgh, PA – From housing to career development to wellness and supportive services, VLP empowers veterans reach their fullest potential. VLP has made an impact on 6,500 veterans annually in 30 counties across Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio.

Do Good Multnomah, Portland, OR – DGM provides permanent, supportive housing and low-barrier emergency shelter to houseless veterans. They also provide one-on-one engagement and supportive services for veterans in need.

Alpha Omega Veterans Services, Inc., Memphis, TN – AOVS helps military veterans reintegrate into society, often after achieving recovery and rehabilitation from debilitating mental and physical conditions.

