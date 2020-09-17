Comcast program brings Wi-Fi to community centers

PHILADELPHIA – As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced a multiyear program to launch more than 1,000 WiFi-connected "Lift Zones" in community centers nationwide.

Working with its network of thousands of nonprofit partners and city leaders, Comcast will provide WiFi in facilities they have identified to help students get online, participate in distance learning, and do their schoolwork.

The initiative will provide not only free Internet connectivity, but also access to hundreds of hours of educational and digital skills content to help families and site coordinators navigate online learning. Lift Zones complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which, since 2011, has helped connect more than 8 million low-income people to the Internet at home.

The COVID-19 crisis has put many low-income students at risk of being left behind and has accelerated the need for comprehensive digital equity and Internet adoption programs to support them. Lift Zones are intended to help those students who, for a variety of reasons, may be unable to connect to distance learning at home, or who just want another place in which to study.

The first 200 Lift Zones have already been identified. Several are open and others will open this year in more than a dozen cities.

