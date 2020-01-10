Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Comcast plugs in upgraded Wi-Fi 'Pods'

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/1/2020
Comment (0)

Almost three years after launching its first-generation "xFi Pods," Comcast has begun to hawk an upgraded version of its Wi-Fi extenders, along with a promise of faster speeds and greater in-home range.

The biggest change in Comcast's second-gen xFi Pods is a shift from a dual-band to a tri-band radio – essentially adding a second 5GHz 4x4 radio that supports additional backhaul traffic.

"Ultimately, that's what's facilitating the broader coverage and the increased speeds," said Matt Ecker, executive director of xFi and Digital Security at Comcast, noting that the cable op is moving exclusively to its second-gen xFi Pod product.

Comcast's next-gen Wi-Fi extenders work with the operator's 'xFi' home network management platform in tandem with supported MSO-supplied gateways.
Comcast's next-gen Wi-Fi extenders work with the operator's "xFi" home network management platform in tandem with supported MSO-supplied gateways.

While speed into the home and onto the customer's home network depends on the tier the subscriber is on, Comcast found that the second-gen extenders can consistently deliver up to 500 Mbit/s on connected clients, compared to about 200 Mbit/s with the previous product.

The new Pods don't support Wi-Fi 6, but Ecker says the addition of tri-band technology provides improved speed and range that one would expect to get from a Wi-Fi 6 radio. Comcast, which has introduced a gateway equipped with Wi-Fi 6, does have Wi-Fi 6 on its Pod product roadmap, he said.

Comcast's new Pods share traits with Plume's SuperPod, at least in terms of hardware. A key difference in Comcast's version is the software for Comcast's xFi home Wi-Fi management platform and the integrated support for the cable operator's lineup of xFi-compatible gateways.

The additional speed and reach supported by the new Pods also means Comcast will be able to sell the new Pods as a single-pack for $119 or a two-pack for $199 for in-home coverage. Comcast sold the previous version of the Pods in three- and six-packs, depending on Wi-Fi home coverage needs. Comcast is selling the Pods directly via its stores and digital channels and currently has no plans to offer them on a leased basis.

Comcast doesn't say what percentage of its 27.2 million residential broadband customers have purchased xFi Pods. But the cable op noted that it has seen demand for the products double since March amid a pandemic that has caused millions to work and school from home.

Ecker added that Comcast has also seen more adoption of its Pods across all speed tiers in 2020 than it saw in prior years.

Comcast's xFi Pods fit into a broader connectivity strategy in which the operator is trying to differentiate its broadband service beyond speed with more coverage and control of the home's Wi-Fi network.

It's an opportunity not lost on other cablecos and ISPs that are working with vendors such as AirTies, eero (now part of Amazon) and CommScope, among others, that supply operators with extenders and home network management software.

Syndication partners play the Pod game
Comcast's latest handiwork will also be available to the operator's X1 syndication partners that, in addition to tapping into Comcast's cloud-based service for video, have also been taking advantage of Comcast-designed gateways and Wi-Fi extenders.

Rogers Communications, for example, offers Wi-Fi Pods under the "Ignite," brand, while Videotron has gone with Helix-branded Pods. Additionally, Shaw Communications offers "Fibre+ WiFi Pods," and Cox Communications sells Pods under its own "Panoramic" moniker.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE