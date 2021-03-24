Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Comcast pledges $1B to help narrow the US digital divide

Broadband World News Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/24/2021
Comment (0)

Comcast said it will invest $1 billion over the next ten years to reach 50 million low-income Americans with Wi-Fi access and other digital tools designed to help bridge the so-called digital divide.

Comcast's latest commitment also falls on the ten-year anniversary of Internet Essentials, a program for low-income households stemming from a voluntary commitment made when Comcast acquired NBCUniversal in January 2011.

Comcast said its new, $1 billion commitment will include additional support for its ongoing "Lift Zone" initiative, which is tasked with providing Wi-Fi connectivity in more than 1,000 community centers nationwide for students and adults by the end of 2021, along with new laptop and computer donations, grants for nonprofit community organizations aimed at creating opportunities for low-income Americans, and continued investment in the aforementioned Internet Essentials program.

Comcast's new program will include support for its Wi-Fi 'Lift Zone' initiative. (Image source: Comcast)
Comcast's new program will include support for its Wi-Fi 'Lift Zone' initiative.
(Image source: Comcast)

Comcast estimates that the new commitments will impact as many as 50 million Americans over the next decade.

Comcast also released a ten-year progress report for Internet Essentials, announcing that the program has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people.

Launched in 2011, Internet Essentials provides Internet service for $9.95 per month to qualified households. Internet Essentials launched with speeds of 1.5 Mbit/s downstream and 768 Kbit/s upstream. Following a string of upgrades over the years, Internet Essentials now delivers speeds of up to 50 Mbit/s downstream and 5 Mbit/s upstream while keeping the price at $9.95.

During the program's first decade, Comcast said it has also built up an online learning center that includes more than 200 digital literacy training videos, guides and reports that are free to anyone, including non-customers, and developed an employee network of 3,000 "Internet Essentials Ambassadors" who volunteer time to spread word about the program in their communities.

Comcast also continues to offer 60 days of free service to new Internet Essentials customers who need to get online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Comcast has extended that commitment to all new Internet Essentials customers who sign up before June 30, 2021.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

A version of this story was originally published on Broadband World News.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Broadband World News
The FCC wants to know how bad your broadband is

The FCC announced it will start collecting 'first-hand accounts on broadband availability and service quality directly from consumers.'

ATX starts to pick up where Cisco left off

In wake of amplifier licensing deal with Cisco, vendor has notched deals with Midco and Portugal's NOS – two operators in pursuit of 1.2GHz network capacity upgrades.

Policy experts debate the role of wireless in universal broadband

Should the government funnel billions of dollars into wireless technologies that could be affected by vagaries like foliage? A policy debate is unfolding.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What to Keep in Mind When Considering Offering SD-WAN-as-a-Service By Satish Madiraju, Fortinet
Expert sees a link between connectivity and security in a post-pandemic world By Huawei
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE