Comcast MDU services division notches Wi-Fi retrofit deal

CHICAGO – Xfinity Communities today announced that Haven Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, a suburb of Chicago, has implemented its WiFi Ready solution to give residents simple, easy access to the Internet upon move-in to the individual units. With the recent pandemic surge, this contactless, streamlined experience is in particularly high demand as the WiFi Ready solution pre-installs customer premises equipment (CPE) so residents just select a service plan and activate their network connection without requiring additional equipment or vendor visits.

While Haven Hoffman Estates is an existing multifamily community, the property owner, Tricap Residential Group, is renovating each unit as residents select a new unit or relocate. Each of the one- or two-bedroom units will feature Xfinity Communities WiFi Ready services for up-to-Gig speed connectivity that powers Internet access, streaming entertainment, voice solutions and smart home automation. Tricap Residential Group properties offer a unique set of amenities that relies heavily on Internet connectivity, whether it is the online residential portal for paying rent and submitting maintenance requests to building a sense of community with virtual yoga classes and online contests.

High-performance connectivity is a crucial amenity for multifamily owners and operators as found in the 2019 report, "The State of Smart Technology in the Multifamily Housing Industry," that revealed high-speed Internet and WiFi are the technology amenities that provide residents with the most joy. Additionally, property managers no longer have to worry about equipment or coordinating onsite technician visits during move-in. And, when residents relocate, it is just as simple for residents and managers: Customers contact Xfinity Communities to transfer their service. The unit is then ready for the next resident to begin the process.

