Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Comcast, HGTV connect on Wi-Fi 'Lift Zone' makeovers

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/4/2021
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast today announced a partnership with HGTV to bring Ben and Erin Napier's "Home Town Takeover" treatment to its Lift Zones in three cities — Atlanta, Baltimore, and Portland.

Comcast today announced a partnership with HGTV to rebuild spaces and amplify the community spirit in its Lift Zones in three cities —Atlanta, Baltimore, and Portland. HGTV is donating $150,000 toward the revitalization of the three Lift Zones. The network has a storied history of working to renew communities through series such as Home Town, Good Bones and Bargain Block. Inspired by its most recent juggernaut hit Home Town Takeover, HGTV is also commissioning artists to create inspirational murals at or near each of the Lift Zone locations. Comcast will partner with local designers to make over the selected Lift Zones: Girls, Inc., Atlanta; Boys & Girls Club of Metro Baltimore—Brooklyn Club; and Inukai Boys & Girls Club in Hillsboro, OR.

Since September 2020, Comcast has been rolling out Lift Zones as part of its ongoing effort to provide free WiFi to 1,000 community centers across America by the end of this year. These safe spaces will help ensure thousands of low-income students can remain online to continue to participate in distance learning and do their homework, even if their schools are closed. The Lift Zones initiative complements Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which, since 2011, has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people in need to the Internet at home. By also providing community centers with free WiFi service, more students, seniors, veterans, and others have access to the Internet for education, participating in digital skills training, applying for jobs, and staying in touch with friends and family who have been forced to socially distance due to the pandemic.

Last September, Comcast announced a multi-year program to launch more than 1,000 WiFi-connected "Lift Zones" in community centers nationwide. The sites were identified by working with the company's network of thousands of nonprofit partners as well as getting input from city leaders.

The announcement also comes on the heels of a series of initiatives Comcast launched during the COVID-19 pandemic that reinforced the company's commitment to addressing the digital divide and the homework gap by upping the speeds of the Internet Essentials program's Internet service to 50 Mbps downstream without changing the $9.95/month price, which has not increased in more than a decade. In addition, the company continues to offer 60 days of free Internet service to new Internet Essentials customers who sign up before June 30, 2021.

Read the full announcement here.

Comcast

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rapid network evolution requires workforce transformation By Chris Bastian, Chief Technology Officer, SCTE
5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay By Ashish Jain, CEO, KAIROS Pulse
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE