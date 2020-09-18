Cincinnati Bell to use CBRS spectrum for fixed wireless services

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bell announced today that it has won 56 wireless spectrum licenses in 17 Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, and Hawaiian counties that will allow the company to further expand broadband coverage across its operating footprint.

Cincinnati Bell successfully bid on the wireless spectrum licenses as part of the FCC Auction 105 for CBRS Priority Access Licenses (PAL).

Tom Simpson, Chief Operating Officer of Cincinnati Bell Inc., said the company will use the wireless spectrum licenses to deliver fixed wireless high-speed Internet and voice access to residents and business customers that are located outside the company's robust and growing fiber network, which spans more than 17,000 route miles in Greater Cincinnati and Hawaii.

Cincinnati Bell employs a deep pool of engineering talent with significant wireless experience, and is the leading small cell backhaul provider in Greater Cincinnati and Hawaii. The company has built out a small cell network of 250-plus sites with a large wireless operator. Through the end of 2019, Cincinnati Bell provided cell site back-haul services to approximately 90% of the 1,000 cell sites in the Greater Cincinnati market, and 80% of the 1,100 cell sites in Hawaii.

"Cincinnati Bell understands broadband connectivity is mission critical in order to maximize economic development, education, and quality of life initiatives across our footprint in Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Hawaii. This reality has been reinforced by the current work from home and remote learning environments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Simpson. "Cincinnati Bell looks forward to leveraging these wireless spectrum licenses to deliver more broadband connectivity to more individuals and businesses across our footprint in Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, and Hawaii."

Cincinnati Bell successfully bid on wireless spectrum licenses in the following counties:

Cincinnati: Butler, Clermont, Warren

Kentucky: Boone, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Pendleton

Dayton: Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery

Hawaii: Hawaii, Kalawao, Kauai, Maui

