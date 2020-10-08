Charter's Spectrum Mobile debuts 'Unlimited Plus'

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications today announced the introduction of Unlimited Plus, a new monthly service plan from Spectrum Mobile for customers who regularly use large amounts of cellular data to stream high-definition video outside of the home. Unlimited Plus features 30GB of full-speed data and HD-quality video priced at $55/month for 4G and 5G, with taxes and fees included.

Spectrum Mobile is the nation's fastest-growing mobile provider and is designed to provide customers with the highest quality experience, value and flexibility, with the fastest overall speeds combined with Spectrum's home internet service and nationwide network of WiFi hotspots. In addition to Unlimited Plus, customers can choose Spectrum Mobile's Unlimited plan, featuring 20GB of full-speed data and priced at $45/month per line for 4G and 5G, and By the Gig for $14/Gig for 4G service. Customers also have the option to mix and match plans on the same account for significant savings.

Additional features of Spectrum Mobile include:

No long-term contracts.

Free nationwide talk and text, including calling to Canada and Mexico.

All taxes and fees included with no additional line access fees.

Flexibility to change rate plans at no additional cost on select phones.

The most popular mobile devices with interest-free monthly installment plans.

Bring your own device "BYOD" on select models to make switching simple.

Charter Communications