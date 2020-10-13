Cambium promises big Q3 on fixed wireless, Wi-Fi demand

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois – Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced preliminary unaudited revenues for the third quarter 2020 ended September 30, 2020 and plans to report financial results on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Cambium Networks now expects record GAAP revenues of approximately $73 million, above the high-end of the previous outlook of $64-$67 million provided on Aug. 11, 2020. The increased outlook reflects better than anticipated demand for both fixed wireless broadband products and cloud powered enterprise Wi-Fi solutions. The higher demand is primarily due to service providers scaling networks due to requests for increased capacity, including an increased need for CBRS compatible solutions, higher federal business, and stronger demand for enterprise Wi-Fi solutions. Net income is expected to be above the high-end of the previous GAAP and non-GAAP ranges. Cash is expected to be approximately $50 million.

